PIC: Madame Tussauds Reveal Impressive Conor McGregor Waxwork

Even better than the real thing?

Conor Mc Gregor Waxwork

The Sun in the UK posted pictures on Thursday evening revealing Madame Tussauds' new masterpiece that they created for Conor McGregor. 

The Notorious look-a-like is pictured in his usual fighting position and to be fair to the artists, they've got the statue to look the absolute spit of the Dublin man.

Conor Mc Gregor Waxwork 2

Photo credit: The Sun UK

How does the UK masterpiece compare to the original waxwork version of the UFC fighter that was created in Dublin? 

We hope he's not as stiff next time he's in the octagon, if he ever returns.

Darragh Berry

Written By

Darragh Berry

Darragh is a Mayo GAA fan for all his sins. He taught himself how to play guitar at the age of 11 and hasn't stopped playing Wonderwall since. Gets lost on the streets of Dublin as frequently as Mayo lose All-Ireland Finals. Contact - darragh@lovin.com

Comments

Graphic Pro-Life Posters Put Outside Walls Of Dublin National School
