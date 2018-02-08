PIC: Madame Tussauds Reveal Impressive Conor McGregor Waxwork

Even better than the real thing?

The Sun in the UK posted pictures on Thursday evening revealing Madame Tussauds' new masterpiece that they created for Conor McGregor.

The Notorious look-a-like is pictured in his usual fighting position and to be fair to the artists, they've got the statue to look the absolute spit of the Dublin man.

Photo credit: The Sun UK

How does the UK masterpiece compare to the original waxwork version of the UFC fighter that was created in Dublin?

We hope he's not as stiff next time he's in the octagon, if he ever returns.

