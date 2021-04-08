New traffic signals in city centre aimed at protecting cyclists

By James Fenton

April 8, 2021 at 9:47am

Dublin City Council has begun rolling out new traffic signals that are aimed at reinforcing existing road regulations, requiring turning vehicles to give way to cyclists.

The flashing amber arrows for left and right turning vehicles are already in place at Infirmary Road/Conyngham Road/ Parkgate St, Dublin 8 and at Balbutcher Lane (North/South), Ballymun, Dublin 11 and will be placed in other locations around the city.

Both driver and cyclists should take note and here's what you need to know...

Guide for Drivers

  • Vehicles going straight ahead should proceed through the junction as normal, following the traffic lights.
  • When the amber arrow flashes, vehicles turning left, or right, must watch out for cyclists going straight ahead or turning before proceeding.
  • Vehicles can make their turn once safe to do so.

Guide for Cyclists

  • Cyclists should follow the signals provided for their desired travel direction and proceed with caution. Remember that all vehicles have blind spots and the driver may not be able to see you.

The below video gives a nice visual demo of how things work...

More information can be found here.

