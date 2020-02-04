Close

Follow Lovin Dublin

  • Home /

  • Lifestyle /

  • One person made 21 noise complaints to Dublin Airport PER DAY last year

One person made 21 noise complaints to Dublin Airport PER DAY last year

By James Fenton

February 4, 2020 at 5:14pm

Share:

It has emerged that one individual made nearly 8,000 complaints about noise at Dublin Airport in 2019, contributing to a ten-fold increase on 2018.

Per the Irish Independent, the person was so perturbed by the racket of overhead planes that they made 7,786 complaints which works out as a daily average of 21 throughout the year.

The individual's protests made up for over half of the total of the 15,160 complaints made to Dublin Airport in 2019, which was up from just 1,453 in 2018.

The figures were published by the Dublin Airport Authority in a statement which revealed that the person in question resides in Ongar, north west Dublin which is approximately 20km from Dublin Airport. However, a spokesperson for DAA said: "Airport noise is subjective and is personal to each individual."

Aside from this one individual, the highest number of complaints about noise at Dublin Airport came from Swords (37), Portmarnock (27), Hollystown (25), St Margaret's (20) and Tyrellstown (13).

The spokesperson added that "DAA works closely with all stakeholders to minimise noise at the airport. A balance has to be achieved between the concerns of local residents and the needs of the Irish economy."

READ NEXT: Little Pyg have got an unreal 2-for-1 pizza and cocktail deal this February

Share:

Latest articles

Little Pyg have got an unreal 2-for-1 pizza and cocktail deal this February

Krispy Kreme have launched three limited edition flavours for Valentine's Day

3OH!3 are coming to Dublin for a headline show in May

This adorable Valentine's event will match you with your new dog

You may also love

James McClean helps to launch new sensory hub at the Aviva Stadium

Liverpool legend gives shout out to 'proper Dublin pub' and everyone's in agreement

Rathfarnham Penneys will close for good next week

A huge homeware exhibition is coming to Dublin in March

Latest podcast

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Get the best of your city straight to your inbox.

I'd like to receive news and exclusive offers from Lovin Dublin including competitions, products, commercial partners and activities. By submitting this form you agree to our T&Cs and our privacy policy