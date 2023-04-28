A cute photo booth shop has just opened on O'Connell Street

For the guys and girlies that can never pass up a photo opp.

If you're a bit like us, you get stupidly excited when you spy a photo booth, be it a wedding, a shopping centre, wherever. It just hits us right in the feels, and it always feels like you just have to try it out, you know, for the mems. You never know when you're going to next encounter one.

Well next time you're wandering aimlessly in town, make sure you head over to O'Connell Street, as Arisu Photo Booth has just opened up there, and it is nothing short of adorable.

An extension of Arisu Korean Restaurant on Capel Street, the photo booth launched earlier in April is a must-try spot if you can't ever pass up a photo opp.

They provide all the dress-up bits required to make a great photo booth experience, everything from cowboy hats, to costume glasses.

Arisu Photobooth opens 1pm to 9pm Tuesday through to Sunday.

