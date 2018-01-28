Lifestyle Property and Living

PICS: This Mega Mansion Is Now For Sale In One Of Dublin's Most Expensive Areas

You are going to want to see this one.

Rd House

There's some history behind this beauty of a house. 

Riversdale House in Butterfield Avenue, Rathfarnham, Dublin 14 sits on half an acre of land and the five-bedroom belter used to be home to one of Ireland's most famous people.

Yes, if you want to live in the same house that once had WB Yeats as a guest then this is the house for you. 

And who wouldn't want to live here in all honesty?

Rd House 2
Rd House 3
Rd House 4

Try and keep up because this house has a lot of features.

  • Ample off street parking behind electric gates.
  • Gas-fired central heating.
  • Feature high ceilings
  • Gated pedestrian rear access off Butterfield Ave.
  • South facing rear garden.
  • Original stained glass & sash windows.
  • A wealth of stunning period features.
  • 5 bedroom detached Villa Style period home.
  • On private grounds extending to c. 0.34 acres.
  • Very generous accommodation extending to c. 3,336 sq.ft / c. 309 sqm
Rd House 5
Rd House 6
Rd House 7

The advertisement for the house states that it is "a truly impressive double fronted villa style detached period home dating from c. 1780 and lovingly renovated and refurbished to an exacting standard. 

"Riversdale House provides c. 3,336 sq.ft / c. 309 sqm of elegant, light filled accommodation on c. 0.34 acres of grounds with ample off street parking to front approached through electric gates and boasting a southerly facing garden to the rear.

"No expense has been spared in carefully restoring, improving and retaining a wealth of period features to include original marble mantelpieces, ornate coving, decorative ceiling cornice and centre roses and original stained glass windows."

The only down side? It'll set you back €1.5 million, not ideal at all. 

Check out the full listing here

Darragh Berry

Written By

Darragh Berry

Darragh is a Mayo GAA fan for all his sins. He taught himself how to play guitar at the age of 11 and hasn't stopped playing Wonderwall since. Gets lost on the streets of Dublin as frequently as Mayo lose All-Ireland Finals. Contact - darragh@lovin.com

Comments

