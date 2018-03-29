PICS: Five Private Islands That Are Cheaper Than A Dublin Home With Five Bedrooms

Feck the house, we'll save up and take the island instead.

The average cost of a Dublin house with five bedrooms is €1,580,000. We know, absolutely bizarre but that's just the way it is.

Well, the clever clogs at Perfect Property have done some research and have decided that, you know what, feck the house.

That's right, they said it and now we're saying it.

FECK THE HOUSE AND GET YO'SELF AN ISLAND.

They have spotted these five islands that cost less than a five bedroom house in the capital.

Here's the five that the property site have picked out especially for you...or us, whoever gathers the million up first.

1. Archipelago Resorts, Philippines, Asia, €1,178,000:

Enjoy 0.63 acres of a picturesque, secluded island resort. Powdery white sand, crystal clear waters, private pools, and private beaches make this resort a must-see. The privacy of your own home, with all the amenities and service of a luxury resort – yes please. These include a boutique restaurant, bar, a gym, spa treatments, a boat slip, and a complimentary concierge. There is even a concierge to plan your daily activities.

Find more information here.

2. Watch Island, New York, United States, €1,088,000:



Escape the ordinary in this quaint and charming 1.30-acre island estate. Nestled along the majestic St. Lawrence Seaway, this 6,500 sq ft Victorian mansion is perfect for a family seeking serenity and a plethora of water activities. The formal dining room seats 16, with 12 windows to enjoy the surrounding water views, plus it sleeps 20 so there is room for everyone. Summer and winter sporting activities are endless. Head into town for delicious restaurants, museums, and shops.

Find more information here.

3. Bijela Island, Croatia, Europe, Valued between €1.1m - 1.3m:

Own your very own castle on 7.50 beautiful acres of uninterrupted and protected waters. In need of some refurbishment, this elegant getaway allows discerning buyers to put their own personal stamp on a slice of paradise. Enjoy tranquility and a vibrant town centre nearby. Park your yacht, and you’re all set to enjoy BBQ’s, a summer kitchen, and endless hours of relaxation.

Find more information here.

4. Zopango Island, Nicaragua, Central America, €1,172,000:

Fall in love with 1.98 stunning acres of lush paradise, which has been lovingly preserved by a French Landscape Decorator. The island features: warm year-round climate, gentle breezes, peaceful waves, very good water quality, pristine nature, no mosquitoes, and a low level of humidity. Enjoy a swim in calm waters, or take a stroll into the nearby village of El Jicaro. This property is operated by solar panels, and a water filtration and purification system. There is also an on-site caretaker so you can sit back and enjoy.

Find more information here.

5. Davuilau Island, Fiji, South Pacific, €1,544,000:

What could be more private than 54 acres of secluded hillside beach terrain? With just a sandbar connection, this unique island boasts: magnificent year-round weather, ocean temperatures near 80 degrees, and tranquil sandy beaches. Only reachable by boat, this retreat can be purchased for 99 years or its title can be purchased outright. Spend your days snorkeling, admiring majestic Rock Iguanas, or boating into nearby Matathawa Levu.

Find more information here.

We wonder will these islands still be available for the same price in 177 years time, you know, when we're actually able to afford them?

READ NEXT This Stunning Victorian Home In Dalkey Has Everything You'll Ever Need

This week on BEFORE BRUNCH podcast - the recent Facebook scandal and what you should really know about It... listen to the latest episode of Before Brunch. Subscribe here