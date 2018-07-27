Six Pieces You Need To Complete Your Athleisure Wardrobe

Since payday is upon us...

Whether you're smashing a work out at the gym or having a comfy day at home, athleisure is the trend you need to get in on.

From crop tops to leggings, JD on Mary Street has all you need for taking this look and making it your own.

Here are six looks to give you inspiration for what to do with that payday money....

Did we mention there's a swimsuit that will double as a bodysuit?

adidas Originals 3-Stripes Leggings

Spice up your life with these Sporty spice inspired adidas leggings.

*High pony-tail and scrunchie completely optional.

Price:€35.00





Champion Crop Script T-Shirt

This, exclusive to JD, women's Crop Script T-Shirt from Champion is a summertime essential!

Pair this with mom jeans and white trainers for a look that will take you from a day with the girls to a festival, effortlessly.

Price: €35.00



The North Face Leggings

Rock this look for a cinema date or day of shopping. Pair with a crop top and a tartan shirt tied your waist for a look that is edgy and cool.

Price: €45.00

Fila Zip Swimsuit

Crank your holiday vibes up a notch with this exclusive to JD, women's Fila Zip Swimsuit!

Love it so much you can't take it off? Throw on jeans or denim shorts and sliders to take this look from poolside to night-time.

Price: €38.00



Pink Soda Sport Ribbon Lifestyle Leggings

If you love your athleisure with a pop of elegance that the Ribbon Lifestyle Leggings from Pink Soda Sport are right up your street!

These are perfect for your cosy days.

Price: €32.00



adidas Originals 3-Stripes California T-Shirt

Add retro vibes to your off-duty looks or smash a HIIT workout in this women's 3-Stripes California T-Shirt from adidas Originals.

Pair with an oversized denim jacket or dungarees to nail the '90s vibes!

Price: €30.00



Treat yourself this payday and pop down to JD on Mary Street to add to your Athleisure wardrobe.



Happy shopping!