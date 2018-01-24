Lifestyle Property and Living

The Inside Of This Portobello Cottage Is Not What You Would Imagine

When you first glance at this cottage, it looks absolutely tiny...and you'll probably wonder why it's selling for €495,000.

However, one look inside will show you that it has been extended and re-modelled into a gorgeous two-bedroom house that we want to move into right now.

Cottage2

Image: Sherry Fitzgerald

The living area looks spacious and comfortable, and it features a handy little storage spot under the stairs. 

Great for hiding anything breakable before hosting a party, or just storing your suitcases.

Cottage3

Image: Sherry Fitzgerald

The kitchen is flooded with natural night, and a set of double doors bring you straight out into the back garden.

Cottage6

Image: Sherry Fitzgerald

Cottage4

Image: Sherry Fitzgerald

Upstairs, the main bedroom has access to a small roof garden, which would be perfect for enjoying a glass of vino during the summer.

Cottage5

Image: Sherry Fitzgerald

Check out the full listing here.

Shirley Donlon

Written By

Shirley Donlon

Get in touch: shirley@lovin.com

