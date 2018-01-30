This Five-Bedroom Dalkey Pad Is The House Of Our Dreams

We'd like to move in ASAP, please...

When we used to dream about what kind of house we would love to live in when we grew up, this is pretty much what it was.

Image: Sherry Fitzgerald

This stunning 5-bedroom Dalkey house is the absolute dream.

Situated on a private site, the 345sq/m property oozes wealth, which is probably why it comes with a whopping €2,650,000 price tag.

Image: Sherry Fitzgerald

Image: Sherry Fitzgerald

The first floor of the house features a stunning reception hall, drawing room, dining room, library, which has a ladder that you can use to find any hard to reach books - how fab!

It also has a study, a lounge, with underfloor heating, as well as a kitchen complete with it's very own private bar.

Image: Sherry Fitzgerald

Image: Sherry Fitzgerald

And the upstairs is equally as gorgeous.

With five bedrooms, three ensuites, a large family bathroom and a dressing room, you wouldn't be short for space.

Image: Sherry Fitzgerald

You can check out the full listing here.

