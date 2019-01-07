This Insane Dublin Penthouse Even Comes With Its Own Bar
You're gonna wanna see this one...
You’ll struggle to find somebody who hasn’t dreamt of living in a penthouse in their lives.
If you add in a private lift, a fully fitted bar and a huge balcony to that dream, then what you get is this D4 penthouse, which has just hit the market.
The place comes fully furnished with special features including built in plasma TV with surround sound system and will set you back €6,000 a month.
We can only imagine the types of parties you could have in here.
Some of the main features include...
- Underground parking
- Private lift direct to your penthouse
- Fully furnished
- Bar
- 180sqm of accommodation
- Two Terraces with views of Dublin
If you have the €6,000 a month it costs to rent this place the full listing is here.
Dream living.
