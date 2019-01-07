Lifestyle Property and Living

This Insane Dublin Penthouse Even Comes With Its Own Bar

You're gonna wanna see this one...

Screen Shot 2017 01 07 At 14 44 24

You’ll struggle to find somebody who hasn’t dreamt of living in a penthouse in their lives.

If you add in a private lift, a fully fitted bar and a huge balcony to that dream, then what you get is this D4 penthouse, which has just hit the market.

The place comes fully furnished with special features including built in plasma TV with surround sound system and will set you back €6,000 a month.

We can only imagine the types of parties you could have in here.

Screen Shot 2017 01 07 At 14 42 43
Screen Shot 2017 01 07 At 14 42 33

Some of the main features include...

  • Underground parking
  • Private lift direct to your penthouse
  • Fully furnished
  • Bar
  • 180sqm of accommodation
  • Two Terraces with views of Dublin

If you have the €6,000 a month it costs to rent this place the full listing is here.

Screen Shot 2017 01 07 At 14 44 24
Screen Shot 2017 01 07 At 14 44 18
Screen Shot 2017 01 07 At 14 44 09
Screen Shot 2017 01 07 At 14 44 03
Screen Shot 2017 01 07 At 14 43 53
Screen Shot 2017 01 07 At 14 43 47
Screen Shot 2017 01 07 At 14 43 39
Screen Shot 2017 01 07 At 14 43 29
Screen Shot 2017 01 07 At 14 43 16
Screen Shot 2017 01 07 At 14 43 08
Screen Shot 2017 01 07 At 14 43 00
Screen Shot 2017 01 07 At 14 42 54

Dream living.

Penthouse Dublin Dublin 4 rental

Comments

