This Insane Dublin Penthouse Even Comes With Its Own Bar

You’ll struggle to find somebody who hasn’t dreamt of living in a penthouse in their lives.

If you add in a private lift, a fully fitted bar and a huge balcony to that dream, then what you get is this D4 penthouse, which has just hit the market.

The place comes fully furnished with special features including built in plasma TV with surround sound system and will set you back €6,000 a month.

We can only imagine the types of parties you could have in here.

Some of the main features include...

Underground parking

Private lift direct to your penthouse

Fully furnished

Bar

180sqm of accommodation

Two Terraces with views of Dublin

If you have the €6,000 a month it costs to rent this place the full listing is here.

Dream living.

