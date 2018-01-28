This Rathmines House Might Not Look Like Much - But The Inside Will Blow You Away

Number 60 Leinster Road, Rathmines might look like your average terraced redbrick house from the outside, but the inside is a whole other story.

The property has been beautifully restored and renovated, decorated with impeccable taste and attention to detail.

The Victorian plasterwork, fireplaces, timber flooring and tall sash windows have all been preserved, merging with French country-inspired furnishings.

The huge rooms ooze charm and character and there's a lovely private garden out the back.

The property has two kitchens, five bedrooms and three bathrooms and planning permission for a mews should the owners feel like building one.

It's on the market for an eye-watering €1,750,000 with Sherry Fitzgerald - you can check out the listing here.

READ NEXT: This Quirky Monkstown House Has The Garden Of Our Dreams