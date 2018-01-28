Lifestyle Property and Living

This Rathmines House Might Not Look Like Much - But The Inside Will Blow You Away

We've found our new dream home

Screen Shot 2018 01 28 At 10 18 05

Number 60 Leinster Road, Rathmines might look like your average terraced redbrick house from the outside, but the inside is a whole other story. 

The property has been beautifully restored and renovated, decorated with impeccable taste and attention to detail. 

Screen Shot 2018 01 28 At 10 41 17
Screen Shot 2018 01 28 At 10 26 03

The Victorian plasterwork, fireplaces, timber flooring and tall sash windows have all been preserved, merging with French country-inspired furnishings. 

Screen Shot 2018 01 28 At 10 28 13
Screen Shot 2018 01 28 At 10 27 35

The huge rooms ooze charm and character and there's a lovely private garden out the back. 

Screen Shot 2018 01 28 At 10 32 53

The property has two kitchens, five bedrooms and three bathrooms and planning permission for a mews should the owners feel like building one. 

It's on the market for an eye-watering €1,750,000 with Sherry Fitzgerald - you can check out the listing here.

