The Back Page to host Paint by the Pints event

The more adult version of Pompeii Paints.

If Paint & Prosecco is a little too fancy for you, then Paint By The Pint may be right up your street. This painting event is taking place in The Back Page in Phibsborough on Wednesday the 4th May. The muse of your masterpiece? Not Julia Fox, but rather a pint of Guinness. Sure what else?

So what do you get with your ticket for such an event? All art supplies will be provided and you will also avail of two free pints of Guinness, to keep you inspired while you paint. There will also be some whopper prizes up for grabs, if the free Guinness wasn't inspo enough. The event runs for two hours, taking place between 7pm and 9pm.

You can get your ticket for Paint by the Pints at the Back Page on Eventbrite HERE.

Header image via Instagram/the_back_page

