The Dublin Winners Of The €38.9m Euromillions Have Finally Been Revealed

The news was announced on Monday.

It has finally been revealed that the winners of the huge €38.9m Euromillions jackpot are a small family syndicate from Dublin. 

The family - who wish to remain anonymous - collected their winnings on Monday morning following their big win in December 29th's draw. 

Their ticket was purchased at The Village Shop in Malahide and the win has been described as a "blur" by the family members. 

A spokesperson for the family said: "We have no plans to move to the moon. There were lots of emotions. We kept looking at each other laughing and crying. You always hope that someday you would win a jackpot, but never really believe it will happen.

“We watched the TV coverage from the winning shop in Malahide on Thursday and some of the media videos taken in the shop. And we kept saying: 'This is us!'”

They plan to continue living a normal life and when asked what they were going to do with their winnings, the family said they would like to start their own business or look into buying a new house.

But there was one certainty...

"We will take a sun holiday in May or June, possibly the Bahamas or the Maldives we will see.

"What is great is that we can look after family and help make their lives easier also. That will give us great pleasure.”

Big congrats to the winners.

Emerging News About Al Porter Allegations After Three Months Is Startling
