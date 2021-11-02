There are tea classes happening at Clement and Pekoe this weekend

By Fiona Frawley

November 2, 2021 at 4:26pm

There are tea classes happening at Clement and Pekoe this weekend

Can you think of a more pleasant way to spend a Saturday afternoon?

I personally cannot.

As Irish people, tea is an intrinsic part of all of our identities. It's our strength when we're feeling weak, it's our voice when we cannot speak. As cultural icon Gemma Collins once said - '"Can I make you a tea?" It's like saying "can I give you a grand"' and I couldn't agree more.

If you have a similar affiliation for a warming brew, you might be into these tea classes Clement & Pekoe are running on Saturday afternoons from this weekend onwards.

Discover the fascinating world of tea through in-depth brewing, informed chat, and most importantly, tastings. The Tea Sessions are hosted by Jenna, Clement & Pekoe's resident tea sommelier and head tea trainer. That's some serious tea-spertise.

The fun and informative class will run over 90 minutes, during which you'll explore the history of tea, tea varieties, and guided brewing which will give you an even deeper appreciation for what goes on behind the scenes to bring you your daily cuppa.

The class costs €55 which includes a gorge goodie bag of teas for you to take home and put your new found brewing skills to use with. A gorge way to spend a Saturday, or a fab gift for the tea lover in your life! Find out more and book your spot HERE.

Header image via Instagram/clementandpekoe

