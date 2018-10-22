News Lifestyle

WOW Air Has Announced A New Route From Dublin To One Of Canada's Prettiest Cities

With flights from just €129.99

Great news for anyone considering a summer trip to Canada because WOW Air has just confirmed the details of its new bargain route.

The Icelandic airline will start flying from Dublin to Vancouver via Reyjkavik next summer, starting from June 6 2019.

The new Canadian route will operate six times a week, flying out every day except Saturday.

And if you’re considering flying out to Vancouver, it won’t cost you a fortune either – prices start from just €129.99 one way.

The airline said, ‘Departing Dublin at 11:45, Irish passengers can connect to Vancouver after a layover in Reykjavik (approx. 4 hours).

‘The new route will depart Reykjavik (KEF) at 17:20 and arrive in Vancouver (YVR) at 18:15, with a flight duration of 7 hours and 55 minutes.’

WOW Air already flies to both Toronto and Montreal via Reyjkavik and will also start flying from Dublin to Orlando, Florida on December 18.

Plenty of summer 2019 inspiration right there…

Kiara Keane

Written By

Kiara Keane

Deputy Editor at Lovin Media Group. Email - kiara@lovin.com

