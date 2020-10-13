Close

Follow Lovin Dublin

Calls to pedestrianise Rathmines street to create 'potentially wonderful' public space

By James Fenton

October 13, 2020 at 11:58am

Share:

A proposal has been put forward to pedestrianise Wynnefield Road in Rathmines in order to help local businesses who are struggling through Covid-19.

Peter Dooley of Dublin Renter's Union posted on Twitter yesterday to say that he had put forward a proposal to Dublin City Council to pedestrianise the Rathmines street under Covid mobility measures.

Calling Wynnefield Road a 'hidden gem', Mr. Dooley wrote that the move would 'help local cafés, restaurants and shops who are struggling through Covid-19 and offers a potentially wonderful public space with a street market'.

In the comments underneath, people seem to be very much in favour of the plan, with one person posting 'always thought it would be perfect for a weekend market,' and another adding 'fantastic idea.'

If you're unfamiliar with Wynnefield Road in Rathmines, you'll find it if you turn right after Slattery's pub when heading away from the city centre...

In this era of social distancing, it would certainly be an interesting way to create more space in the area. What would you make of the pedestrianisation of Wynnefield Road in Rathmines? Let us know in the comments.

(header pic: @PeterDooleyDUB)

READ NEXT: 'Don't be afraid or embarrassed' - Dublin fishmonger vows to help anyone who's struggling

Share:

Latest articles

These are the seven best mental health documentaries you can watch right now

This dog-friendly café has just opened at a new home along the canal

Ireland's first vegan ice-cream by the scoop display just opened at this Dublin café

'Don't be afraid or embarrassed' - Dublin fishmonger vows to help anyone who's struggling

You may also love

These are the seven best mental health documentaries you can watch right now

Dozens of primary schools have applied to be selected for new 'school zone' works

These are the best new spooky movies and shows to watch in the run-up to Halloween

Sony reveal the full list of PS4 games that won't be compatible with the PS5

Latest podcast

Join the Lovin Dublin Newsletter

* indicates required

Interests

Marketing Permissions

Please select all the ways you would like to hear from Lovin Media Group:

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. For information about our privacy practices, please visit our website.

We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By clicking below to subscribe, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing. Learn more about Mailchimp's privacy practices here.