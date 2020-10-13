Calls to pedestrianise Rathmines street to create 'potentially wonderful' public space

A proposal has been put forward to pedestrianise Wynnefield Road in Rathmines in order to help local businesses who are struggling through Covid-19.

Peter Dooley of Dublin Renter's Union posted on Twitter yesterday to say that he had put forward a proposal to Dublin City Council to pedestrianise the Rathmines street under Covid mobility measures.

Calling Wynnefield Road a 'hidden gem', Mr. Dooley wrote that the move would 'help local cafés, restaurants and shops who are struggling through Covid-19 and offers a potentially wonderful public space with a street market'.

In the comments underneath, people seem to be very much in favour of the plan, with one person posting 'always thought it would be perfect for a weekend market,' and another adding 'fantastic idea.'

If you're unfamiliar with Wynnefield Road in Rathmines, you'll find it if you turn right after Slattery's pub when heading away from the city centre...

In this era of social distancing, it would certainly be an interesting way to create more space in the area. What would you make of the pedestrianisation of Wynnefield Road in Rathmines? Let us know in the comments.

