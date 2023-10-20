3 openers to be aware of in Dublin right now

A cult fave bakery, and two new coffee spots.

It's been another quiet week for Dublin hospitality openers, but reliable as ever, we do have three new openings to get excited about, including two coffee spots, and the arrival of a cult favourite bakery from Mullingar.

Sweet Bakery

Opener

Sweet Bakery initially launched in 2019 after owner Milagros Savino had spent over a decade working in the bakery business. For the last four years she has been creating baked goods, available for online order, for all occasions, and now she's venturing into something a bit different.

The bakery have opened their first coffee trailer, based in Clontarf, with beans from Groundstate Coffee Roasters and naturally freshly baked pastries made each morning.

2210 Patisserie

Opener

If you love nothing more than enjoying a good pastry, within a good aesthetic where you can consume it, then you're going to be buzzing about the arrival of this cult favourite bakery landing in Dublin for the first time.

2210 Patisserie is set to arrive in Dublin very soon, and it will be based in none other than the hyper glam Powerscourt Townhouse Centre in the city centre.

Owner Una Leonard took to socials to share the exciting news and to give a sneak peek into 2210 Patisserie's new Dublin space.

Cob Coffee

Opener

Cob Coffee have opened a new café based out of Ritchie's Fine Food and Wine store in Rathfarnham. As with their original drive thru coffee spot at HeatCo on Grange Road, they are brewing using elite beans from Cloud Picker, sourcing treats from baked good royalty The Cupcake Bloke and Media Luna Croissanterie, with a selection of sandwiches from Greenville Deli.

Cob Coffee officially opened their new premises on Friday October 20th - if you're local to the area, be sure to check them out.

