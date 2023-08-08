505 Coffee re-open horse box at Cherrywood business park

"The box is back"

505 Coffee is a firm favourite amongst locals, quickly developing a loyal customer base ever since they initially opened in 2021.

Their original location outside Jim Motors closed at the beginning of 2023, but they promised that it wasn't a goodbye at the time. 505 Coffee later opened outside Loughlinstown leisure centre, and now they've brought back their horse box, this time located at the garden pavilion within Cherrywood Business Park.

505 Coffee took to their socials to share the news of their soft launch, and their comments quickly filled with excited customers, one of which praised their oat flat white as the best in Dublin - you'll have to pop by yourself to test that theory.

The Cherrywood horse box opens Tuesday to Friday between 8am and 3pm, and doesn't affect the opening hours of their second 505 Coffee location outside Loughlinstown Leisure Centre.

Header image via Instagram / 505 Coffee

