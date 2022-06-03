A Garden of Eden inspired café launches in Blanchardstown this weekend

A little bit of heaven on earth.

If you're thinking of heading to Blanch to do a little retail therapy over the bank holiday weekend, make sure you check out this new coffee spot. Ed3n café opens on the Blanchardstown Main Street on Saturday 4th June and its interior is inspired by the Garden of Eden.

In their initial post announcing the café, Ed3n says this of the inspiration behind it:

"We are a french inspired patisserie with an Asian twist, which isn’t your ordinary cafe. We serve all your favourites from mouthwatering pastries, cakes and sandwiches to delicious bubble teas and coffees. Like the name suggests we are, Inspired by the Garden of Eden, a garden paradise God built on Earth."

Just one scroll through their Instagram, and we are obsessed already.

Not only does it have a stunning interior, the café serves bubble tea, coffee, pastries, sambos, and cakes. Truly a slice of heaven, right in the centre of Blanch. We can't wait to pop in for a visit at what is already likely to be one of the most Instagrammable cafés in Dublin.

This Garden of Eden inspired café launches in Blanchardstown at 10am on Saturday 4th and doesn't close until 5pm.

