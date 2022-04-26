Chicken fingers and smash burgers collide at this new Harold's Cross spot

The collab we didn't know we needed until now.

If you can't decide between fried chicken and burgers, well, now you don't have to. Richie's Chicken Fingers are teaming up with Burger Boy to bring a new eating experience where you can avail of a bit of everything. Both are new to the Dublin food scene; while Richie's is just launching, Burger Boy has been set up at Kildare Outlet Village since 2017.

The menu looks positively drool worthy, stacked full of fried chicken, smash burgers (one that even comes with peanut butter), and shakes. On the Richie's side of the menu, there's some unreal combos (I've personally got my eye on the Waffle Combo that comes with three chicken fingers, a Belgian waffle, hot honey, and a beverage to wash it down with).

Burger Boy has actual PB Bacon Fries, which would almost entice me back to eating pork.

There's also a little sweet treat for anyone who fancies it in the form of banana pudding, pecan pie, apple pie, or chocolate cake. You can always make room for dessert, it's a biological fact.

The Richie's Chicken Finger x Burger Boy container opens in Harold's Cross on Friday the 29th April at 1pm. On Fridays and Saturdays they'll be open until 10:30pm, while they close at 9pm Sunday through to Thursday. From next week you'll also be able to find them on Deliveroo.

