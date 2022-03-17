Harold's Cross welcomes 'a taste of Trinidad' with new Caribbean food truck

Spice up your life this Paddy's Day.

AA's Caribbean food truck opens for their soft launch on Thursday the 17th March to test out their menu. Currently they're teasing their followers on Instagram with delicious items that may or may not make it onto their permanent menu. Thursday's soft launch will showcase the Caribbean dishes they've been working on, some of which will "kick you in your face with flavours". I am officially intrigued.

So far they have teased Shark and Bake, Pig Foot Souse, Roti, Crispy Pork Belly Roulade, and much more.

If you were looking for a way to spend the national holiday and you don't fancy making it into town, why not stop in at AA's Caribbean instead for some delicious food. You could be helping them finalise their menu. They've got a little something for everyone, whether you're a meat eater or a devout veggie.

You can find the food truck HERE in Harold's Cross. They're open today between 12pm and 3pm.

Header image via Instagram/aacaribbeandublin

