Perch Coffee opens second commuter café in another iconic building

The perfect stop off for that sleepy cup of coffee during your daily commute.

Dublin City commuters will be familiar with Perch coffee kiosk, based off Leeson Street. The Perch has been all sorts of things since it opened in 1929; before it was a café it used to be a tearoom, and before it was a tearoom, it was a water pressure station. Through all that change it has maintained the art deco aesthetic to pay homage to its roots.

Now owner Hannah Murphy has opened a second Perch in Dublin, in another spot frequented by commuters; Glenageary DART station. The space has been completely refurbished, which included reopening a blocked-up window, reinstating a sash window, installing a new door, and completely transforming the inside. As with their Leeson Street café, Hannah wanted to restore the original space to its former glory.

"My goal is to give it a new lease of life by providing the local area and commuters with a friendly, independently run and convenient coffee shop serving excellent produce with a smile," Hannah said of the new Perch location. The station building dates back as far as 1867.

The independently owned café has made a conscious decision to use local suppliers and is also committed to using compostable and recyclable materials.

The Perch at Glenageary DART stop opens Monday to Friday between 7am and 4pm, and 9am to 3pm on weekends.

