Say hello to Jay Kay the city centre's newest cafe

This is no JK, it's Jay Kay.

Dublin city centre has welcomed a new Cafe, into its waiting arms. Jay Kay is a contemporary style cafe, complete with a juicery, conveniently located in one of the busiest stretches of town.

Taking over from Cactus Jack, the team have opened up in the roomy spot along the Millenium Walkway, Abbey street.

Jay Kay's is family-run with chef Joshua Keegan serving up a breakfast, brunch and lunch menu. The menu has a lot of classics, but with some exciting numbers like the katsu style oyster mushroom sandwich and a banana, dulce de leche and biscoff crepe.

The team will be pouring speciality coffee from 3FE using Victoria Arduino machinery, the team will also have retail bags for sale.

Jay Kay's has also partnered with The Juicery, and have opened a spot within the cafe. Typically located in George's St.Arcade, The Juicery will be serving up cold-pressed raw juices and smoothies to the good folks of Millenium Walkway.

Speaking ahead of the opening a representative from Jay Kay wrote on Instagram, "as a family we have been working tirelessly to bring you guys the highest quality experience here at Jay Kay’s and are very excited to welcome you guys in very soon!".

The team are also running an art gallery wall competition to find artwork for the walls of the cafe. The themes of the work have been listed as "Eggs" "Rashers & Eggs" "Dublin City" "Humour" and the competition is open to artists who produce in prints, paint, collage and digital mediums.

You can find Jay Kay's on Unit 12 Millenium Walkway, Abbey street, for more information visit their Instagram account.

