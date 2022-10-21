Tula says 'Hello Burritoful' to their new location on Baggot Street

You can never have enough burrito spots.

We are delighted to see that Tula are expanding, opening a second location soon on Baggot Street. The Mexican spot launched its first restaurant in Temple Bar at the end of March, and it's obviously been going well for them as they're about to open their second spot just six months later.

Tula took to Instagram to share the great news with their followers. While they have yet to release an exact opening date, we have a feeling it's coming sooner rather than later.

Advertisement

And in the meantime you can always visit their Temple Bar location. They stay open extra late, until 1AM Sunday to Thursday, and until 4AM Friday and Saturday, ready for any post-midnight burrito cravings (which let's be real, we've all had).

We hope the Tula coming to Baggot Street has equally late opening hours.

Header image via Instagram/tulamexicangrill

Advertisement

READ ON: Celebrate International Nacho Day at one of these Dublin spots