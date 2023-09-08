Waterford hotel to open a new restaurant and bar in Rathmines this November

Another hospitality win for D6.

The Strand Inn at Dunmore are opening a new venture, outside the perimeter of the Crystal County, and in none other than, you guessed it, Rathmines.

Since the beginning of 2023, there have been tons of openings in the D6 suburb, everything from El Grito, the announcement of a new Mad Yolks, Lottie's opening where Lenehan's used to operate, 100% kosher bakery Deli 613, Sprezzatura's French sister Flaneur... the list goes on.

It's a popular place for hospitality, so it's no wonder The Strand Inn wanted to open their latest venture in Rathmines.

Advertisement

There is little info so far on the restaurant, but if it echoes that of the one based in The Strand Inn hotel, which goes by the same name, Dunmore East, we can expect fresh seafood and local produce to be at the forefront of the operation.

Waterford's Dunmore East describe themself to be a "big supporter of local farmers", saying they "specialise in locally reared beef and the freshest of locally caught seafood as well as seasonal vegetables and fruit." Wine is also important to them; the Strand Inn's restaurant boasts an extensive wine cellar with vino from all over the world, curated by Director of the hotel, Clifden Foyle.

If we get these elements in the Rathmines restaurant, it will definitely be a spot to book in.

Dunmore East, Rathmines is not set to open until November, but we'll be keeping an eye on any updates over the next couple of months.

Advertisement

Header image via Instagram / The Strand Inn

READ ON:

- Silo, a 3,500-capacity nightclub is coming to Dublin this October

- Surge to open new Dublin café at Grand Canal Dock

Advertisement

- The Seafood Bar review - Bringing Barcelona to Blessington Street