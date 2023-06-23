10 openers and 4 closures to be aware of in Dublin right now

We're saying hello to some new restaurants and shops, and goodbye to a few cult faves.

There have been a lot of Dublin openers to buzz over, and unfortunately some very sad closures as well. While we say goodbye to cult favourite spots in Crumlin and Tallaght, we say hello to a few new foodie spots in the heart of Dublin, as well as two new vintage stores, and the opening of the third largest Penneys in Ireland.

If you've missed some of the hospitality headlines this week, we're here to catch you up.

35 Vintage

Opener

Dublin's wealth of vintage stores is slowly but surely growing, and always welcome in the city centre. Which is why we were delighted to see Mayo store Thirty Five Vintage have recently opened a Dublin branch on Fade Street.

Peachtree East

Closure

Tallaght restaurant Peachtree East have decided to close after almost seven years in business. They were a well known and much loved eatery to D24 locals, serving everything from brunch to cocktails.

Wobble

Opener

Former Dublin GAA footballer Philly McMahon, who also co-owns the ready-meal brand NutriQuick, has opened a new brunch spot in Finglas. The café has a very apt name, Wobble, as its speciality are soufflé pancakes.

Penneys Dundrum

Opener

The new two-storey Penneys officially opened on June 22nd in Dundrum Town Centre on Levels 2 and 3, where House of Fraser used to reside. The previous Dundrum store is set to become a Dunnes Stores, a first for the shopping centre.

Tula

Opener

Tula have just opened a new branch on Baggot Street, their second in Dublin. They've been operating in Temple Bar, where Costa Coffee used to reside, since March 2022, quickly solidifying their place as a top notch burrito spot in Dublin.

Underdog

Opener

After lots of moving around, Underdog are finally in their forever home on Capel Street.

The pub finished up at The Legal Eagle in April, and is now running out of their own premises.

Fooderia

Opener

Perhaps the most exciting opener of the month is Fooderia, a sexy bakery that's just opened on Capel Street.

What is served at a sexy bakery you may ask? Well, to put it plainly, pastries in the shape of dicks and vaginas.

The Big Smoke Vintage

Opener

If there's something that Dublin has a wealth of, it's vintage stores. Fans of rooting around for their fashion are spoiled for choice in the city centre, with shops such as Tola Vintage, Nine Crows, and Dublin Vintage Factory, to name but a few.

Well now there's a new spot open the next time you embark on a vintage store pilgrimage around Dublin - The Big Smoke Vintage in Temple Bar. This the second vintage shopping opener of the month.

The Vintage Café

Closure

The current economic climate has claimed another Dublin business as The Vintage café in Crumlin took to Instagram to say they would officially be closing on Friday June 30th due to rising costs.

While this will be sad news for Crumlin locals, the café will continue to run their catering business.

Golden Brown

Opener

Commonly spotted at Bushy Park Market on Saturdays, and Herbert Park Market on Sundays, toastie truck Golden Brown have made the leap to open their first indoor space in Cabinteely Village.

Mulligan's

Closure

Mulligan's pub is a key part of the Sandymount landscape for locals. Opening in 2007, it had been a staple for the community, streaming the biggest sports matches and serving delicious pub grub for 16 years.

Sadly their time in Sandymount came to a close earlier this month; Mulligan's quietly closed their doors to make way for a new opener - The Chophouse.

Forge Pizza

Closure

One of Dublin's best pizza spots is shutting its doors for the summer months ahead. Forge, based in Windy Arbour, are bidding D14 farewell for a couple of months, putting their energy back into their Dingle location.

Mug Shot

Opener

Mug Shot café opened just this morning (June 23) within Bridgefoot Street Park, a social enterprise that provides training, employment and supports for communities.

Hogs and Heifers

Opener

If a juicy burger is all you crave when eating out, you could have a chance to make your money back on it at new opener Hogs and Heifers in Liffey Valley.

This is the second opener for Hogs and Heifers, who have been serving the people of Swords from their first branch for almost a decade.

