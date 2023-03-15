Dublin city pubs and off-licenses banned from selling alcohol until 4pm on Paddy's Day

Some crucial info if you're stocking up ahead of our national holiday.

According to The Irish Times, Dublin city centre pubs and off-licenses are voluntarily participating in an alcohol ban on St. Patrick's Day.

The ban will be in place until 4pm on March 17th, after which pubs, off-licenses, and other premises will be able to resume the sale of alcohol; the area in question stretches from St. Stephen's Green to Parnell Square.

The Irish Times reports that this ban includes the prohibition of taking alcohol on public transport as well.

This initiative is in a bid to make the parade and festivities a more pleasant experience for everyone heading into town on St. Patrick's Day. Assistant Garda Commissioner Angela Willis said the wilful participation of pubs and off-licenses in the ban significantly contributes to the enjoyment of the day.

The Paddy's Day parade will begin at midday and is expected to run for two hours.

Following the parade, the gardaí will gather at Temple Bar to prevent over-crowding in the area. There's expected to be 600 gardaí on duty in the city centre, starting work from 5am on the 17th.

