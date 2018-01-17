News

New Information About Buying A House In Dublin In 2018 Makes For Sick Reading

The new report had some worrying facts.

House Keys Mortgage Loan Nki

A new report by Nevin Economic Research Institute has found that most individual wage earners in Ireland would not meet the necessary criteria to apply for a mortgage for a one-bed apartment anywhere in Dublin.

The same report found that full-time minimum wage earners would have “little chance” of getting a mortgage for the same type of property in Cork, Galway, or Limerick cities.

The report examines rent and housing prices in Ireland in relation to wages of selected workers in the country. 

The research paper states that:

"The analysis found that a full-time minimum wage worker spends 35-48% of their take home pay on a double-room in shared accommodation anywhere in Dublin.  

"The cost of renting a one-bed apartment in Dublin 2 (€1,668) is over 70% of the monthly median net take home pay of an Irish worker (€2,087) with prices in Dublin 1, 7 and 8 and South Co Dublin broadly similar.

"In practical terms, 50% of Irish employees would have €170 or less left a week after rent to pay for food, transport, utilities, clothing, health and a pension should they rent a one-bed apartment in any of these areas." 

The news didn't get any better for those who wanted to rent something bigger than a one-bed apartment in the capital.

"Renting a two-bedroom apartment in most areas in Dublin is not affordable for two workers earning the median wage, with prices particularly prohibitive for younger workers. 

"Indeed, it is clear that this really is a Dublin problem, though the other cities are by no means cheap.  

"Taking a three-bed as the minimally adequate size, there is nowhere in the Dublin area where two full-time minimum-wage workers could hope to raise a family without significant state intervention."

Not the news you want to hear if you're looking to buy a house in 2018.

READ NEXT: Approval Granted For New 'Cultural Square' In The Heart Of Dublin City Centre

Darragh Berry

Written By

Darragh Berry

Darragh is a Mayo GAA fan for all his sins. He taught himself how to play guitar at the age of 11 and hasn't stopped playing Wonderwall since. Gets lost on the streets of Dublin as frequently as Mayo lose All-Ireland Finals. Contact - darragh@lovin.com

Comments

News

Read More in News
New Information About Buying A House In Dublin In 2018 Makes For Sick Reading
New Information About Buying A House In Dublin In 2018 Makes For Sick Reading
PIC: Gardaí Issue Warning To Motorists After Vehicle 'Lost Control' In Tallaght Yesterday
PIC: Gardaí Issue Warning To Motorists After Vehicle 'Lost Control' In Tallaght Yesterday
Sexual Harassment Still A "Significant Threat" In Dublin Public Spaces For Women And Girls
Sexual Harassment Still A "Significant Threat" In Dublin Public Spaces For Women And Girls
PICS: Sinead O'Connor AND Bono Surprise Dublin Crowd With Special Performance Tonight
PICS: Sinead O'Connor AND Bono Surprise Dublin Crowd With Special Performance Tonight
Dublin Airport To Replace Spar With 'High Quality Coffee Offer'
Dublin Airport To Replace Spar With 'High Quality Coffee Offer'
PIC: Delays On Luas After Door Got Completely Smashed By A Car This Morning
PIC: Delays On Luas After Door Got Completely Smashed By A Car This Morning
PICS: Dublin Fire Brigade Has Rescued Two Women From Burning Building On The Northside
PICS: Dublin Fire Brigade Has Rescued Two Women From Burning Building On The Northside
A Burger Festival Is Coming To Dublin Next Week And We're Already Drooling
A Burger Festival Is Coming To Dublin Next Week And We're Already Drooling
There Are A LOT Of Traffic Delays In Dublin This Morning
There Are A LOT Of Traffic Delays In Dublin This Morning
Grab Your Brollies - The Weather In Dublin Is Looking Seriously Grim Today
Grab Your Brollies - The Weather In Dublin Is Looking Seriously Grim Today
Tributes Paid To Talented Teenage Dublin Musician Who Passed Away Suddenly
Tributes Paid To Talented Teenage Dublin Musician Who Passed Away Suddenly
A Woman Has Died In A Dublin Bar On Friday Night After Suddenly Collapsing
A Woman Has Died In A Dublin Bar On Friday Night After Suddenly Collapsing
Approval Granted For New 'Cultural Square' In The Heart Of Dublin City Centre
Dublin

Approval Granted For New 'Cultural Square' In The Heart Of Dublin City Centre
Dublin Hotel Imposes Blanket Ban On 'All Bloggers' Following Viral Free Stay Debacle
Dublin

Dublin Hotel Imposes Blanket Ban On 'All Bloggers' Following Viral Free Stay Debacle
PIC: Gardaí Issue Warning To Motorists After Vehicle 'Lost Control' In Tallaght Yesterday
News

PIC: Gardaí Issue Warning To Motorists After Vehicle 'Lost Control' In Tallaght Yesterday
CNN Has Shared A Poignant Interview With Dolores O'Riordan In The Cobblestone
Dublin

CNN Has Shared A Poignant Interview With Dolores O'Riordan In The Cobblestone

PICS: Sinead O'Connor AND Bono Surprise Dublin Crowd With Special Performance Tonight
News

PICS: Sinead O'Connor AND Bono Surprise Dublin Crowd With Special Performance Tonight
Tributes Paid To Talented Teenage Dublin Musician Who Passed Away Suddenly
News

Tributes Paid To Talented Teenage Dublin Musician Who Passed Away Suddenly
A Bottomless Gin & Tonic Brunch Now Exists In Dublin
Food and Drink

A Bottomless Gin & Tonic Brunch Now Exists In Dublin
Social Influencer Hits Back At Dublin Hotel That Called Her Out Over 'Free Stay For Exposure'
Lifestyle

Social Influencer Hits Back At Dublin Hotel That Called Her Out Over 'Free Stay For Exposure'

Sections

Lovin Dublin

Work With Us

Other Sites

lovinmalta-black Created with Sketch.
Copyright © 2018 Lovin Dublin