DAA believe there will be 'no missed flights' due to new customer plan this weekend

Breathe a sigh of relief if you're flying out of Dublin Airport this weekend. After approximately 1,400 people missed their flights on Sunday 29th May, the DAA have worked to put a new plan in place for the June bank holiday. According to RTÉ News, if all goes to plan, this will mean "no missed flights".

Following the footage of Dublin Airport last weekend, flyers were nervous coming up to the June bank holiday weekend. However, the DAA's media relations manager Graeme McQueen hopes to reassure passengers, telling RTÉ News that they know that management "fell down" last week.

The advice remains that for short haul flights, arriving 2.5 hours ahead of departure is recommended, whilst long haul flights require 3.5 hours. Those checking a bag in may arrive an hour earlier still to do so. Anyone who arrives earlier to the airport may be directed towards a "contingency overflow queue" to allow people to get through in the most efficient way possible.

RTÉ News report that the airport is to see its busiest days yet, with over 100,00 passengers expected on each day of the weekend. However, the DAA has implemented significant changes to avoid the mayhem of last week, including additional staff and lanes. While security could still take an hour, the DAA is confident queues will not result in missed flights.

Dublin Airport isn't the only airport suffering from long queues; many capital city airports across Europe are faced with the same issue following nearly two years of reduced travel.

