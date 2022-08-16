Dublin Airport adjusts arrival time advice for passengers

The queues have calmed down at Dublin Airport in recent weeks.

Following huge queues and missed flights, the DAA was recommending people arrive 2.5 hours early for a short haul flight, and 3.5 hours early for a long haul flight. However, in recent weeks things have improved considerably at the airport, with the Defence Forces being taken off standby. Security queues are moving faster, with most people getting through in less than thirty minutes.

In light of this, Dublin Airport has updated their advice for passenger arrival time ahead of their flights.

Please note updated passenger advice below.

For flight alerts, security queue times & info on how to prepare to security screening & your overall airport journey, visit https://t.co/6OwmJfKnc0

We wish all passengers a safe journey from Dublin Airport. 🛫https://t.co/5xB1LeI13J pic.twitter.com/kwnx9JJd74 — Dublin Airport (@DublinAirport) August 15, 2022

Those getting short haul flights should give themselves 2 hours before departure, while those getting long haul flights should arrive 3 hours before departure. For those checking in luggage, allow up to one hour of additional time, and verify your airline's check-in and bag drop desk opening times in advance.

Dublin Airport recommends you stick to these guidelines, and avoid arriving any earlier than advised.

