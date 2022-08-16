Dublin Airport adjusts arrival time advice for passengers

By Katy Thornton

August 16, 2022 at 9:01am

The queues have calmed down at Dublin Airport in recent weeks.

 

Following huge queues and missed flights, the DAA was recommending people arrive 2.5 hours early for a short haul flight, and 3.5 hours early for a long haul flight. However, in recent weeks things have improved considerably at the airport, with the Defence Forces being taken off standby. Security queues are moving faster, with most people getting through in less than thirty minutes.

In light of this, Dublin Airport has updated their advice for passenger arrival time ahead of their flights.

Those getting short haul flights should give themselves 2 hours before departure, while those getting long haul flights should arrive 3 hours before departure. For those checking in luggage, allow up to one hour of additional time, and verify your airline's check-in and bag drop desk opening times in advance.

Dublin Airport recommends you stick to these guidelines, and avoid arriving any earlier than advised.

