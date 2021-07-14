Dublin is apparently the second most coffee-obsessed capital city in the world

By Brian Dillon

July 14, 2021 at 4:39pm

The title of the most coffee-obsessed capital city in the world was taken by Amsterdam, but Dublin did not fall far behind.

According to a new survey conducted by Brew Smartly, Dublin has 181 coffee shops for every 100,000 people. That's, uhm, a LOT of coffee for a city that ain't that large.

The ranking was calculated based on the average rating of a cup of coffee in a capital city, as well as the concentration of shops per 100,000 people.

Brew Smartly said, "A city renowned for its love of Guinness is bound to need easy access to caffeine for the morning after. Luckily for residents and visitors of Dublin, there are 181 coffee shops per 100,000 people making the search for a brew effortless.

"These coffee shops receive an average rating of 3.91 out of five, which shows there is not just an abundance of coffee in this capital, but you can count on it being good too. For this, Dublin receives an overall score of 7.95 in our Coffee Index and is the second most coffee-obsessed capital in the world."

Europe is home to eight of the top ten cities on the list including Bern, Paris, Prague, Lisbon, Helsinki and Copenhagen as well as Dublin and the most coffee-obsessed capital city, Amsterdam.

The other two cities in the top ten are New Zealand’s Wellington and the capital of American Samoa, Pago Pago.

We can't argue that Dublin is home to some absolutely stellar coffee shops.

