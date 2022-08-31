Feist donates merch proceeds from Dublin's Arcade Fire gig to Women's Aid

The band played in Dublin's 3Arena last night.

In the aftermath of Arcade Fire's frontman Win Butler facing allegations of sexual misconduct, the band's opening act Feist has said they will be donating all earnings from their merch sales to the local Women's Aid.

Bulter has denied all four of the allegations and began the UK and Ireland leg of their tour last night. Feist has decided to go ahead with the tour as planned but made this adjustment.

A photo of Feist's merch stand has been circling social media with a sign which read: "All proceeds from Feist merchandise will be donated to Women’s Aid Dublin."

While this move has been made, Feist is yet to publically comment on the allegations against Butler or the move made with the merch, but she has also not posted on social media since May.

Advertisement

Feist is donating proceeds from the merch at the Arcade Fire show tonight to Women’s Aid Dublin pic.twitter.com/36Q3lyYXSL — kevin freeburn (@KevFreeburn) August 30, 2022

Some people online were in full support of Feist's move while others criticised her for remaining on the tour.

Pop-culture journalist Jill Krajewski wrote on Twitter: “Business as usual after a red-hot sexual assault and misconduct investigation? Not very twee of you.”

While writer Adam Grimord-Isham: "What a shitshow! Feist refusing to cancel as opener and just donating her fee? SMH!"

Advertisement

Journalist Alheli Picazo defended the move, saying: "Those in the music industry will know/understand better than anyone else the constraints Feist finds herself in. If anything, I think people should call on Arcade Fire to proactively release Feist from any contractual obligations. She can then make a free choice."

This article originally appeared on Her.ie.

READ ON: Le Perroquet closes to make room for new Vietnamese spot on Leeson Street