Spotify Wrapped is BACK and better than ever, here's what's new for 2021

Will you be proudly posting yours to your story or re-evaluating your taste entirely?

With Christmas and New Years on the horizon, it's almost time to enjoy everyone's favourite annual event - the launch of Spotify Wrapped!

We're beyond delighted to let you know that it's available NOW for all Spotify users and we can't wait to get a glimpse into what provided the backing track for our friends' 2021.

A deep dive into the artists, songs, and podcasts that you couldn't get enough of in 2021, Wrapped allows us to relive the year in audio before 2021 comes to a close and serves as a conversation topic throughout all Christmas occasions.

as we approach the “nobody cares about your spotify wrapped” time of year, i would like you all to know that i care. post your wrapped. i will look at all of it and ponder it and cherish it — delanee (@idiotvrgo) November 26, 2020

You can get your Wrapped right here but make sure you join in on the online conversation by sharing your Wrapped cards on socials using the hashtag #SpotifyWrapped.

You can expect all your favourite Wrapped insights to make a return this year including your top songs, albums and artists, and that all-important Minutes Listened reveal is back too. Did you spend 10+ hours straight listening to Taylor Swift, or are you a devout listener of the golden oldies?

Having added some cool new additions that are worth getting excited about, this year's Spotify Wrapped is something truly special. With that in mind, here are some of the new additions to Spotify Wrapped 2021...

Blend

Want to know how your Wrapped compares to your pal's? Spotify's new Blend feature lets you do just that, as users can compare their year in audio with a friend and see how they listened alike in 2021. Did anyone manage to get the fabled 100% friend match rate?

2021 The Movie

What's a movie without a soundtrack? This year's Spotify Wrapped will reveal the track-list that would accompany your very own 2021 movie. From the perfect opening credits tune to the ballad that would mark that romantic kiss in the rain, we all deserve our main character moment after the year we've had! We're more than ready to romanticise our lives.

Audio Auras

Spotify Wrapped isn't just focusing on your favourite genres this year, as this new feature sums up the vibe of your 2021 too. Are you giving off cool, calm and collective energy, or have you descended into angsty, head-banging territory? Either way, a vibe's a vibe and we can get behind it.

Two Truths and a Lie

How well do you know your own audio taste?

The new Two Truths and a Lie feature lets you test your knowledge of your most listened-to artists, songs, albums and podcasts, by presenting some true and false statements for you to choose from and challenge your friends with.

To celebrate the launch of this year's Wrapped, we asked you to share your Wrapped results with us over on our Instagram, and here's what we found:

Lovin readers were in the top 0.5% of listeners for artists such as The Cranberries, Bruno Mars, The Script, Kings of Leon and LOADS more.

Indie Rock, Pop, Irish Dance and Techno were among your favourite genres.

Dermot Kennedy, Enya, The Cranberries, Hozier and Kodaline were among your top Irish artists this year.

The 2 Johnnies and My Therapist Ghosted Me were revealed as some of your favourite podcasts.

Our readers listened to LOADS of music this year, with Minutes Listened results ranging from 50 right up to 115,000!

So, what are you waiting for? Check out your Spotify Wrapped 2021 now right here and remember, everyone loves analysing someone else's music tastes and podcast preferences.