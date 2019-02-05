A Motorist Faces Prosecution For Filming A Collision On Their Phone Earlier Today
Similar actions have been widely condemned in recent weeks
A motorist was stopped today for holding a mobile phone and filming the scene of a collision, Gardaí have said.
The incident occurred in Dublin 8 and Gardaí stated in a social media post that the culprit will face prosecution.
DMR Roads Policing: Driver stopped for holding a mobile phone— An Garda Síochána (@GardaTraffic) February 5, 2019
& filming while driving past the scene of a collision in Dublin 8 today,
Prosecution to follow#BeSafe pic.twitter.com/Dra6pWS4Kf
It comes after calls from the family of Tallaght woman Jacqueline Griffin, who lost her life on the M50 a fortnight ago, for people to stop sharing images of similar incidents on apps such as Whatsapp. In a statement, the Griffin family said 'When or if you receive these images I urge you to stop and think. Do not share. Delete and report.'
