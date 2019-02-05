News

A Motorist Faces Prosecution For Filming A Collision On Their Phone Earlier Today

Similar actions have been widely condemned in recent weeks

Screen Shot 2019 02 05 At 17 16 26

A motorist was stopped today for holding a mobile phone and filming the scene of a collision, Gardaí have said.

The incident occurred in Dublin 8 and Gardaí stated in a social media post that the culprit will face prosecution.

It comes after calls from the family of Tallaght woman Jacqueline Griffin, who lost her life on the M50 a fortnight ago, for people to stop sharing images of similar incidents on apps such as Whatsapp. In a statement, the Griffin family said 'When or if you receive these images I urge you to stop and think. Do not share. Delete and report.'

James Fenton

Written By

James Fenton

Contact me - james@lovin.com

