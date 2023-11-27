Work gets underway on new DART station between Shankill and Bray

By Fiona Frawley

November 27, 2023 at 4:43pm

A new stop-off point before you hit Bray, Bré.

Work has gotten underway on a new DART station between Shankill and Bray, intended to service the 5,000 people who will make their homes in Woodbrook in the coming years.

The new housing development comprises of a mix of three-, four- and five-bedroom houses as well as apartments. Initially starting off as a 207-home development, potential Woodbrook residents are also promised a new school and a creche.

Irish Rail confirmed earlier this month that work on Woodbrook Station would be starting soon, and it would appear the sod has officially been turned according to a video shared by Minister for Transport Eamon Ryan.

Located right beside the new housing development, it is expected that the station will open in 2025 and will be served by DART services with a 10-minute frequency.

The construction of Woodbrook DART station is being fully funded by the National Transport Authority (NTA), while its construction is being delivered and managed by Irish Rail. The overall total scheme budget for this station is €24 million, as per the Independent.

Header image via Twitter/Eamon Ryan 

