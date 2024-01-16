Dublin Fire Brigade advise public to avoid Rathgar due to large workshop fire

Motorists have been advised to take alternative routes.

People have been urged to avoid Rathgar due to a fire at a workshop earlier today.

Posting to Twitter on around 11am this morning (16 January), Dublin Fire Brigade confirmed that firefighters were at the scene of the blaze on Orwell Road in Rathgar.

"Avoid the area as closures are in place on Terenure Road East, Highfield Road and Orwell Road," it said.

"Smoke is drifting across the area, take precautions if you are affected."

Dublin Fire Brigade has since posted two updates about the fire, the first of which included a video of large plumes of smoke emanating from the scene.

The caption alongside the clip read: "Operations are continuing at the fire with firefighters working hard to prevent fire spread. Road closures remain in place."

Then, in another follow-up just before 3.30 pm, the fire brigade stated: "We've made good progress at the fire in Rathgar village

"Two fire engines remain on scene. Earlier, a turntable ladder was deployed to fight the fire from above."

Along with this later update, the Dublin Fire Brigade posted a second video - showing significantly less smoke being emitted.

In a statement to JOE about the blaze on Tuesday afternoon, a Garda spokesperson said:

"Gardaí and Emergency Services are attending the scene of a fire at business premises on the Orwell Road, Dublin 6 that occurred at approximately 10.30am this morning, Tuesday 16th January 2024. "The road is closed and local diversions are in place. Motorists are asked to take alternative routes."

