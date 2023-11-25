Six-year-old injured in Dublin school stabbing attack released from hospital

A five-year-old girl remains in critical condition.

The six-year-old girl who was injured in the stabbing attack in Parnell Square East in Dublin on Thursday has been released from hospital, according to reports.

She was one of three children who were casualties in the knife attack which shocked the nation, which occurred shortly after 1.30 pm outside Gaelscoil Coláiste Mhuire.

Two adults were also injured in the incident, one of which was a woman in her 30s who was a carer for the children.

The other adult, a man in his 50s, is the suspect for the attack.

Advertisement

Six-year-old girl injured in school stabbing attack in Dublin released from hospital

On Saturday afternoon, multiple outlets reported that the six-year-old girl has been discharged from hospital.

This makes her the second of the casualties in the attack to be released from hospital, as another child - a boy aged five - was discharged hours after the incident.

The other child casualty, a five-year-old girl, remains in critical condition in CHI Temple Street.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, the woman in her 30s remains in a serious condition in The Mater Hospital.

The man in his 50s also remains in serious condition in a hospital in the Dublin region.

An Garda Síochána are appealing to any person with any information on the attack to contact investigating Gardaí.

They are also urging any person who may have mobile phone footage of the attack or the immediate aftermath to make this footage available to Garda officers.

Advertisement

Anyone with information is asked to contact Mountjoy Garda Station on 01 666 8600, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

This article originally appeared on Joe.ie.

READ ON:

Dublin charity cancel weekly soup run 'in light of the stabbings and senseless riots'

Advertisement

Spitalfields commend their 'hero' trainee chef who intervened in yesterday's school attack

Dublin 2 restaurant offering free meals for first responders all weekend