Trinity College's lectures to be delivered online for remainder of semester

Starting tomorrow, Trinity College Dublin will deliver lectures online rather than in a lecture hall in a bid to stop the spread of coronavirus.

Trinity College had already put a number of precautionary measures in place and now the university has revealed plans to stage lectures online for the remainder of the semester.

The new online lecture strategy will come into effect on Wednesday morning, according to a statement released by Trinity.

All tutorials, seminars and laboratory practicals will go ahead as usual, with social distancing protocols in place.

A statement reads: "From tomorrow morning (Wednesday 11th), all lectures will be delivered online for the rest of the semester rather than physically in a lecture hall. However, tutorials, seminars and laboratory practicals will all continue to be given in the usual fashion while using social distancing protocols; this will allow Trinity to maintain continuity of teaching and learning while minimizing the need to bring together students in large groups.

"This will slow the spread of the COVID-19 virus, but further measures may be necessary and these arrangements will be kept under continuous review. Anybody who is unsure about what constitutes a lecture should consult their timetable. If they are still unsure, they should consult their school or course co-ordinator."

It's also been announced that the Book of Kells exhibition, Old Library, Science Gallery and Douglas Hyde Gallery will be closed to visitors in the hope of halting the spread of COVID-19.

