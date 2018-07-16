News

WATCH: Is This A Dust Devil Or A Gust Of Wind In This Dublin Adventure Park?

Let us know what you think...

Fort Lucan

We've had some weird weather in the last 12 months.

First there was Hurricane Ophelia in October, and then we had the Beast from the East in March.

And then we had a heatwave that has caused a drought and we're living under water restrictions.

So yeah, it's been eventful.

The warm weather has also brought with it some wind anomalies like dust devils.

The guys in Fort Lucan Adventureland sent us in a video of what looks like another dust devil.

What do you think it is? Let us know in the comments.

READ NEXT: 'Angry Resident' Pens Letter Complaining About Children Playing On Dublin Street

Meghan Markle gets political about Repeal the Eighth... Here's where it gets interesting. Subscribe to Before Brunch podcast here

Dust devil Weather mini tornado drought Heatwave
Jennifer Cosgrove

Written By

Jennifer Cosgrove

Comments

News

Read More in News
WATCH: Is This A Dust Devil Or A Gust Of Wind In This Dublin Adventure Park?
WATCH: Is This A Dust Devil Or A Gust Of Wind In This Dublin Adventure Park?
The Disgusting Thing Dublin Bus Drivers Are Doing That You Might Not Know
The Disgusting Thing Dublin Bus Drivers Are Doing That You Might Not Know
PIC: This Popular Dublin Area Is Infested With Massive Rats
PIC: This Popular Dublin Area Is Infested With Massive Rats
Local Councillor Shares Warning About Late Night Attacks In Skerries
Local Councillor Shares Warning About Late Night Attacks In Skerries
PICS: Dubliners Warned To Stay Away From This Area Due To Serious Grass Fire
PICS: Dubliners Warned To Stay Away From This Area Due To Serious Grass Fire
Student Faces Trial For Alleged Public Masturbation In This Part Of Dublin
Student Faces Trial For Alleged Public Masturbation In This Part Of Dublin
Man Dies In Dublin Following Domestic Dispute At House
Man Dies In Dublin Following Domestic Dispute At House
Plane From Dublin Airport Forced To Make Serious Emergency Landing
Plane From Dublin Airport Forced To Make Serious Emergency Landing
PICS: Post Malone Just Had A Pint And Some Wings With A Fan In TGI Fridays On St. Stephen's Green
PICS: Post Malone Just Had A Pint And Some Wings With A Fan In TGI Fridays On St. Stephen's Green
PICS: Enda Kenny Enjoyed a Night Out at Coppers Last Night
PICS: Enda Kenny Enjoyed a Night Out at Coppers Last Night
Warning Issued Over Dangerous Jellyfish Spotted At Popular Dublin Beach
Warning Issued Over Dangerous Jellyfish Spotted At Popular Dublin Beach
PICS: Commuter Chaos As Dart Services Suspended From Greystones To Bray Due To Fire At Bray Head
PICS: Commuter Chaos As Dart Services Suspended From Greystones To Bray Due To Fire At Bray Head
'Angry Resident' Pens Letter Complaining About Children Playing On Dublin Street
Dublin

'Angry Resident' Pens Letter Complaining About Children Playing On Dublin Street
You Can Get A Free Lunch This Week If Your Name Is Didier Or Niamh
Food and Drink

You Can Get A Free Lunch This Week If Your Name Is Didier Or Niamh
PICS: There Were Crazy Scenes In Dublin After The World Cup Final Last Night
Pics

PICS: There Were Crazy Scenes In Dublin After The World Cup Final Last Night
Eight Stunning Places To Go For A Classy Bridesmaid Brunch
Best Of

Eight Stunning Places To Go For A Classy Bridesmaid Brunch

A Harry Potter Convention Is Coming To Dublin And We Can't Handle The Excitement
What's On

A Harry Potter Convention Is Coming To Dublin And We Can't Handle The Excitement
You Cannot Miss This Deadly Hip Hop Experience At Longitude Over The Weekend
Sponsored

You Cannot Miss This Deadly Hip Hop Experience At Longitude Over The Weekend
Smithfield Square Will Transform This Weekend For a Music Festival With a Difference
What's On

Smithfield Square Will Transform This Weekend For a Music Festival With a Difference
It's National Mojito Day On Wednesday! Here's Where You Can Get €3 Mojitos To Celebrate
Food and Drink

It's National Mojito Day On Wednesday! Here's Where You Can Get €3 Mojitos To Celebrate

Sections

Lovin Dublin

Other Sites

lovinmalta-black Created with Sketch.
Cookie Policy| T&Cs| Acceptable Use Policy| Privacy Policy Copyright © 2018 Lovin Media Group