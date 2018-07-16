WATCH: Is This A Dust Devil Or A Gust Of Wind In This Dublin Adventure Park?

Let us know what you think...

We've had some weird weather in the last 12 months.

First there was Hurricane Ophelia in October, and then we had the Beast from the East in March.

And then we had a heatwave that has caused a drought and we're living under water restrictions.

So yeah, it's been eventful.

The warm weather has also brought with it some wind anomalies like dust devils.

The guys in Fort Lucan Adventureland sent us in a video of what looks like another dust devil.

What do you think it is? Let us know in the comments.

