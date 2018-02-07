News

Whoever Is Selling This IFSC Car Parking Space Is Making A Serious Profit

The price has risen by 77% in just eight months

New AssetFile

This is worrying. Not only do we have the fear of never being able to afford a house in Dublin, we're now scared that we can't even afford a car park space. 

An ad on Daft that was posted today by Sherry Fitzgerald lists a car parking space for sale in Custom House in the IFSC. It can be all yours for a mere €32,000. Yikes.

Considering the average salary in Dublin is €36,534, that's an INSANE price to pay for somewhere to park your car.

It gets worse... The car park space that's for sale now for 32k was originally for sale eight months ago for 77% less.

We know because we wrote about this exact ad at the time and it was up for sale then for €18,000.

The description on both is exactly the same: "This is a unique opportunity to acquire a secure underground parking space in the heart of Dublin' s financial district. 

"Located within Custom House Square in the heart of the IFSC in a gated underground area. 

"This space would be ideal for residents who did not have the option to purchase a space at the time or someone looking for the convenience of a space close to good public transport."

Jaysus. Either someone bought the car park space to use and are now selling it as they no longer need it, or whoever bought it had the foresight to see they could make a pretty penny out of reselling it at later date. 

Who on earth is able to pay €2,666 a month in car park space money?!

READ NEXT: Dublin Is Getting A Gin And Tonic Club And We're VERY Excited

Sarah Clayton-Lea

Written By

Sarah Clayton-Lea

Deputy Editor at Lovin Media Group, Sarah is obsessed with food and travel.She's also never come into the office without winged eyeliner. Seriously, not even once.Email: sarahc@lovin.com. Social: @sazzyclay

Comments

News

Read More in News
Whoever Is Selling This IFSC Car Parking Space Is Making A Serious Profit
Whoever Is Selling This IFSC Car Parking Space Is Making A Serious Profit
Dublin Nursing Home Residents 'Physically Restrained' And Eating In Soiled Underwear
Dublin Nursing Home Residents 'Physically Restrained' And Eating In Soiled Underwear
A New Mural Has Popped Up in Dublin, And It's Pretty Breathtaking
A New Mural Has Popped Up in Dublin, And It's Pretty Breathtaking
Dublin City Luas Commuters Will FINALLY See Great Improvements From Today
Dublin City Luas Commuters Will FINALLY See Great Improvements From Today
Pope Francis Might Be Visiting Mountjoy Prison Later This Year
Pope Francis Might Be Visiting Mountjoy Prison Later This Year
An RTE Show Has Been Accused Of Giving Teenagers 'Pre-Drinking Tips'
An RTE Show Has Been Accused Of Giving Teenagers 'Pre-Drinking Tips'
A Sniper Hired By The State Has Killed Over 200 Deer In Phoenix Park - Here's Why
A Sniper Hired By The State Has Killed Over 200 Deer In Phoenix Park - Here's Why
The Majority Of Irish Motorists Have Admitted They Would Carry Out This Crime
The Majority Of Irish Motorists Have Admitted They Would Carry Out This Crime
Irish Rail Has Called For A Dart Line To Connect Dublin Airport And The City Centre
Irish Rail Has Called For A Dart Line To Connect Dublin Airport And The City Centre
Penneys Is Getting A Fabulous New Pop-Up - Just In Time For Valentine's Day
Penneys Is Getting A Fabulous New Pop-Up - Just In Time For Valentine's Day
More Traffic Restrictions Could Be On The Way To College Green
More Traffic Restrictions Could Be On The Way To College Green
Stay Calm - Kendrick Lamar Has Been Spotted Out And About In Dublin
Stay Calm - Kendrick Lamar Has Been Spotted Out And About In Dublin
This Chic Ballsbridge Home Is An Absolute Dream Come True
Lifestyle

This Chic Ballsbridge Home Is An Absolute Dream Come True
Dublin Is Getting A Gin And Tonic Club And We're VERY Excited
Food and Drink

Dublin Is Getting A Gin And Tonic Club And We're VERY Excited
A New 120-Bed Student Accommodation Scheme Could Be Coming To Harold's Cross
Dublin

A New 120-Bed Student Accommodation Scheme Could Be Coming To Harold's Cross
Dublin Nursing Home Residents 'Physically Restrained' And Eating In Soiled Underwear
News

Dublin Nursing Home Residents 'Physically Restrained' And Eating In Soiled Underwear

Gardai Investigating Alleged Attempted Child Kidnapping In North Dublin
News

Gardai Investigating Alleged Attempted Child Kidnapping In North Dublin
Dublin Airpot Has A New Direct Flight To One Of The Most Beautiful Cities In Europe
News

Dublin Airpot Has A New Direct Flight To One Of The Most Beautiful Cities In Europe
An Authentic Taste Of Paris Has Come To Dublin 6 With This Delightful New Creperie And Wine Bar
Food and Drink

An Authentic Taste Of Paris Has Come To Dublin 6 With This Delightful New Creperie And Wine Bar
An 81-Year-Old Tallaght Granny Had Everyone Bawling On Ireland's Got Talent Last Night
News

An 81-Year-Old Tallaght Granny Had Everyone Bawling On Ireland's Got Talent Last Night

Sections

Lovin Dublin

Work With Us

Other Sites

lovinmalta-black Created with Sketch.
Copyright © 2018 Lovin Dublin