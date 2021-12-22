RECIPE: These Festive Potato Blinis will help make your Christmas dinner party one to remember

December 22, 2021 at 3:10pm

Prepare to be crowned host of the year!

If you’re planning a soiree this festive season, passing around platefuls of these delicious Potato Blinis is sure to go down a treat.

While many believe a festive turkey to be the star of the show on the Christmas dinner table, there's no ingredient more versatile and delicious than the potato.

Thankfully, Bord Bia and potato.ie are helping us discover the vast varieties of ways to prepare some tasty spuds this Christmas.

Roll up your sleeves and give these Festive Potato Blinis a whirl - your dinner guests will thank you later!

Ingredients

  • 450g Rooster potatoes
  • 2 tablespoons self-raising flour (20g)
  • 2-3 tablespoons crème fraîche, at room temperature (30-45g)
  • 2 eggs
  • 1 egg yolk
  • Sea salt and freshly ground white pepper
  • 2 tablespoons of pecorino or parmesan cheese (30g)

Serving suggestions:

  • Smoked salmon or caviar (optional)
  • Beetroots, radishes, thinly sliced courgettes (optional)
  • Crème fraîche or horseradish cream, herbs (optional)

Method

  • Place potatoes in a medium saucepan and add enough cold water to cover. Bring to a boil over high heat, then reduce to a simmer. Continue to simmer until potatoes are tender
  • Drain and peel warm potatoes, press through a very fine mesh sieve. Immediately weigh out 250g pureed potatoes and transfer to a medium bowl
  • Working quickly, whisk in flour and 2 tablespoons of crème fraîche. Add 1 egg, whisking until the batter is smooth. Add the second egg and whisk until smooth. Finally, add the egg yolk and pecorino. Whisk until batter is smooth and well combined
  • The consistency should resemble thick pancake batter. If it’s too thick, add a little more crème fraîche.
  • Season with salt and pepper
  • Heat a large non-stick pan over medium-low heat. Use two teaspoons of batter per blini, cook for 2-3 minutes on each side until golden. Working in batches and wiping the pan with a paper towel with a tiny amount of oil between each batch
  • Serving suggestions are in the ingredient section.

