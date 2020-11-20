11 wonderful Cadbury gift ideas for the chocolate lover in your life

Well, this has certainly helped kick start the Christmas spirit. Cadbury has unveiled their Christmas range and there are some seriously wonderful gift ideas for everyone.

Christmas is often referred to as the most wonderful time of the year. Fair. But I prefer to call it the most delicious time of the year.

So what better way to spread the joy of Christmas than with some lovely sweet treats? This year Cadbury is encouraging us to become a Cadbury Secret Santa and 'give chocolate secretly to someone you love' - and with this tasty, festive range you won't be short of options! From their classic advent calendars to their stunningly designed gift sets to their brand new Freddo range, there is something for every chocolate lover in your life.

Cadbury Dairy Milk Chuck Advent Calendar

This would be a delightful way to countdown the days to Christmas. This never-before-seen edition is filled with delicious Cadbury Dairy Milk, WholeNut and Caramel chocolate chunks.

Dairy Milk Chunk Secret Santa Gift

Well, whoever you gift this to will be seriously impressed. The Cadbury Dairy Milk Chunk Gift Box is filled with chocolate parcels that your loved one can enjoy throughout the festive season.

Cadbury Workshop 3D Advent Calendar

Advent calendar, but make it 3D. Providing that extra level of fun in the countdown to Christmas Day, this advent calendar is full of delicious chocolate and stickers.

Retro Selection Box

Is it even Christmas if you don't get a selection box? Well, you can switch it up a bit and gift your loved one this retro version, full of indulgent Cadbury bits such as the Dairy Milk Whole Nut and the Dairy Milk Fruit & Nut bar, ideal for a fan of classic Cadbury.

They've also launched their Bournville Retro Selection Box which is ideal for those who like dark chocolate.

Dairy Milk Freddo Gold and White Treasures

The Christmas edition Freddo Treasures come in a Giant novelty treasure chest tin with 6 bags of Cadbury Chocolate Buttons, three Freddo Figurines and Christmas themed stickers to decorate. How delightful?

Dairy Milk Winter Gingerbread

A delicious Dairy Milk bar but with Gingerbread bits in? Oh, just yes. There is also the Winter Wonderland edition which is made up of mini white and milk chocolate tree-shaped chunks (great for decorating your Christmas cake with).

Dairy Milk Tree Decorations

Not only will your tree look lovely, but it will also be delicious. Well, not the actual tree. You know what I mean...

Cadbury Roses by Emma Bridgewater tin

Exclusive to Supervalu 432g

Oh, this looks so classy. Cadbury Roses and Emma Bridgewater have come together to create these two special edition tins with the aim of bringing loved ones together by creating a sense of home and comfort. Isn't that lovely?

Freddo Push Toy

Ah now, this is adorable and it'd be a lovely little stocking filler for the little ones. Plus, it includes a generous selection of chocolate.

Jingly Bells

Looking for a little something extra for your Secret Santa? Cadbury has some wonderful options such as their Dairy Milk Winter Mint Crisp 360g Bar (exclusively available in Tesco) and their Dairy Milk Jingly Bells.

Cadbury White Chocolate Advent Calendar

At last, a gift idea for the white chocolate lovers amongst us, the white chocolate advent calendar contains 24 little boxes - each filled with a delicious piece of Dairy Milk white chocolate.

If you're going to gift someone with one of these mouth-watering Cadbury gift ideas, why not add a bit of fun and mystery to it by doing it in secret? Because Cadbury has returned with their Secret Santa campaign to help you celebrate the special people in your life.

You can become a Secret Santa from the comfort of your couch with Cadbury's new postal service which is open on December 9. Simply select who you want to treat and what you'd like to send them and Cadbury looks after the rest.

To see more of what Cadbury gift ideas there are this year, head here.