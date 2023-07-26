3 reasons to stay at the Moxy Hotel next time you're in Dublin

Brought to you by Moxy Hotels.

With a dreamy location and 24/7 snack access, there's a lot to love about this boutique hotel.

Our capital city has become a haven for tourism, and we can understand why.

Dublin boasts a fascinating history and rich heritage, several state-of-the-art museums, renowned galleries, cultural attractions and, of course, a world-renowned nightlife scene.

However, as any seasoned tourist will tell you, having a great hotel can make all the difference when staying in Dublin. Whether you're popping over for a long break or just fancy a weekend away, booking into a hotel with a prime location, spacious rooms and handy dining options can really elevate your stay.

With this in mind, we reckon the Moxy Dublin City Hotel is the go-to hotel for inner-city explorers. Here's why:

3. Location, location, location

Situated at 1-5 Sackville Place in the heart of Dublin City, Moxy is a boutique hotel with a dreamy location. With great connections to Dublin Airport via the Airlink Express Bus, as well as being a stone's throw away from the green and red Luas lines (Marlborough and Abbey Street Luas Stop), Busaras, Connelly Station and Heuston Station, Moxy is extremely well-serviced by public transport.

In addition to these great transport links, Moxy is within walking distance of Dublin's best attractions. Set up base in the hotel and stroll to Temple Bar, Dublin Castle, Trinity College and so much more.

2. Handy dining

The Moxy Bar and Restaurant offers all day casual dining from 11am until 10pm, but it's also dead handy for the snackers among us. Swing by the bar and enjoy light bites throughout the day, or grab some snacks, which are available 24/7.

1. Comfortable, spacious rooms

Moxy rooms are designed with comfort, space and style in mind, and they offer guests the ideal space to rest and recharge during their next stay in the city. Choose from a variety of rooms, including Queen Sleepers, Queen Views and Twin rooms. What's more, the rooms here use wall-mounted clothes rank, maximising your space and comfort during your visit.

To book your next stay, click the link right here.

