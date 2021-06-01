Cadbury launches brand new chocolate gift card boxes for the loved one you want to treat

Cadbury now has these wonderful Chocolate Gift Card Boxes for the loved one who deserves a treat.

Is there a person in your life who deserves a little treat? Whether it's your Mam being the best Mammy in the world, the friend that kept you sane throughout the last year, the colleague who has become your best pal, or even the barista you've been having daily chats with when you go for your lunchtime coffee, these Cadbury Chocolate Gift Card boxes are an absolutely lovely way to tell them, "Hey, I think you're great!"

Perhaps there's someone who needs to be congratulated or you just want to remind them that you love them. Whatever the reason may be, who doesn't love to be treated to a lovely selection of Cadbury treats?

The new Cadbury Chocolate Gift Card boxes contain twenty treats made from delicious Cadbury chocolate that are packaged into a gift box that you can personalise with a handwritten message inside to add that loving little touch. There are four playful box designs and two delicious flavours of twenty chocolates to choose from; Hazelnut Creme Hearts and White Chocolate Truffle Flowers. So, it could be a nice romantic gesture as well... wink wink nudge nudge...

All you need to do is open the box, write your personalised message and reclose it, and it's ready to be gifted to someone special.

One lesson we have all learned in the turbulent 12 months that was this past year is how important our loved ones are. How would we have gotten through it without them?

Little treats like this are a great way to show your appreciation and give someone a touching little 'just because' gift, reminding them of how awesome they are.

The new Cadbury Chocolate Gift Card boxes will be available in stores nationwide and have an RRP of €4.

Plus, they have also come out with a range of football club bars.