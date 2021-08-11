Chocolatier couple explain how they came up with the world's first organic chocolate range

By Brian Dillon

August 11, 2021 at 4:03pm

Sponsored

This year sees organic chocolate brand Green & Black's mark its 30th birthday. Founded by couple Craig Sams and Jo Fairley, the now-beloved chocolate range was born in their flat in London and has grown from strength to strength over the past 30 years. To mark the occasion, Green & Black's has just launched their Intensity Scale, helping chocolate lovers get the most out of their experience!

Over the past three decades, Green & Black's has never compromised its organic and fair trade ethos, providing chocolate lovers with a range of unique and guilt-free flavours. Whether it's a delicious Easter egg, a gift for a loved one or a treat for yourself, their product has solidified itself as a popular choice for chocolate lovers in the UK, Ireland and around the world.

So, what's the Intensity Scale? To put it simply, it's a tool that allows customers to find the flavours that perfectly suit their taste buds. The Intensity Scale is defined by varying degrees of cocoa, levels of sweetness and overall flavour intensity, bringing chocolate enthusiasts on a journey through the unique flavours of the organic range, from white chocolate through to milk and dark chocolate. It will feature on the front of packs of chocolate in-store, meaning we can find the perfect flavour for us before purchasing.

Husband and wife duo Craig and Jo explain how the brand came to be, from accidental beginnings to the modern, top-quality range of organic chocolate it's known as today. They also explain their organic and fair trade ethos, and why that's such an important part of what the brand is.

Having been certified by the Fairtrade Foundation, Green & Black's is recognised for achieving better prices, decent working conditions, local sustainability, and fair terms for conventional trade.

To find out more about the Intensity Scale and to find the perfect flavours for you, make sure to head here.

