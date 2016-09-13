Here's How You And Your Mates Can Get Free Pints This Saturday

It's thanks to Circle, the app which is currently number one in the iOS Irish Finance Download Chart

Between Paddy's Day celebrations and the Ireland v England Six Nations clash this Saturday, you don't have to be Nostradamus to predict that many a pint will be supped over the weekend.

But here's something you probably didn't know (at least prior to reading the headline at the top of this article): you can get three of those pints for free.

You could get up to €15, which pretty much equates to three pints (AKA "Slam Scoops")... provided you're not boozing in Temple Bar, in which case it'd probably get you a half pint.

Anyway, the whole promotion comes courtesy of our friends over at Circle. For a limited time only, if you sign up to Circle (or if you're already a user) and you refer a friend to the app, you can get €5 per friend for up to three people, which means you could get up to €15 from Circle (a little quick maths for you there).

But what is Circle?

Simply put, Circle is a peer-to-peer payment app that lets you send money to mates as easily as sending a text, which is handy when you haven't got cash on you but you want to split the bill at a restaurant, pay someone back for a taxi and even pay your share of a group holiday.



Circle basically gives your stingy mate no excuse to not pay you back that tenner they owe you.

And since Circle is currently number one in the iOS Irish Finance Download Chart, the app seems to be taking off.

A post shared by Circle (@circlepay) on Sep 13, 2016 at 2:03pm PDT

So how does the promotion work?

It's easy peasy, my friends.

Step 1: Download the Circle app from the iTunes or Play Store.

Step 2: After the two-minute sign-up, enter the promo code 'SLAMSCOOPS' in the promo tab.



Step 3: Go to friends and share your unique invite link.



Step 4: Once your friend verify their account, you'll both receive €5 at the final whistle of the Ireland v England match. Repeat the process with two more friends to get the maximum sum of €15.



Step 5: Enjoy those Slam Scoops!

This promotion is live NOW and ends at kick-off of the Ireland v England match at 2.45pm on Saturday.

So what are you waiting for?

Download Circle HERE.

A post shared by Circle (@circlepay) on Sep 5, 2017 at 9:27am PDT

