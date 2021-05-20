Competition: Win an unreal private island takeover at Collanmore Island Lodge in Clew Bay

By Brian Dillon

May 20, 2021 at 2:06pm

Sponsored

Share:
Competition: Win an unreal private island takeover at Collanmore Island Lodge in Clew Bay

Fancy an unreal private island takeover at Collanmore Island Lodge in Clew Bay? Here's how to win.

Oh, you thought we were done with the unreal giveaways? Absolutely not, my friend. Because summer is on!

We have been giving away some pretty amazing experiences over the past few weeks. From sleeping under the stars to taking to the waters, we want to help you fuel and fulfill your sense of adventure.

We are back once again with our good friends at Rockshore. This time, we are giving one of you guys (and up to four of your housemates) the chance to get your hands on a private island takeover at Collanmore Island Lodge in Clew Bay.

Collanmore Island Lodge, just a short boat ride from Westport, is set in the surrounds of Clew Bay and boasts miles of a turquoise-blue coastline. You and your housemates will be transported by powerboat to the Collanmore Island Lodge where you’ll be handed the keys to the entire island for two days. And lads, the lodge has its very own hot tub and remote beach. Doesn't that sound like absolute heaven?

The lucky winners will be able to book their coastal staycation at a time that suits them, as soon as restrictions are lifted.

To be in with a chance of winning this epic adventure on the Aran Islands, simply enter your details in the form here.

To see full competition T&Cs, head here.

To kick start our favourite season and celebrate summer’s first long weekend, Rockshore is giving away a Bank of Holidays over the next 4 weeks, with 13 epic coastal adventures up from grabs with 13 winners. 

Prize can only be availed of and redeemed after Covid-19 restrictions are lifted. 
You must be over the age of 18 to enter. Please do not forward this content to anyone under the legal drinking age. 
Please drink responsibly.

Sponsored By
Share:

Latest articles

Dublin drag queen goes viral on TikTok after gas 'disturbing' video

Portobello Plaza to remain closed for the next two weekends

IKEA issues statement on recall of products due to "breakage and burns"

"Happy ending in store" as DSPCA looks to rehome mistreated ducklings

You may also love

Buying a used car? Here are five things you absolutely need to know

This new podcast series is spreading awareness about what psychotherapy actually is

WIN: An unbelievable Achill Island adventure that will be truly unforgettable

COMPETITION: Sleep under the stars on Inis Mór at Aran Islands Camping and Glamping

Latest podcast

Join the Lovin Dublin Newsletter

* indicates required

Interests

Marketing Permissions

Please select all the ways you would like to hear from Lovin Media Group:

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. For information about our privacy practices, please visit our website.

We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By clicking below to subscribe, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing. Learn more about Mailchimp's privacy practices here.