Competition: Win an unreal private island takeover at Collanmore Island Lodge in Clew Bay

Fancy an unreal private island takeover at Collanmore Island Lodge in Clew Bay? Here's how to win.

Oh, you thought we were done with the unreal giveaways? Absolutely not, my friend. Because summer is on!

We have been giving away some pretty amazing experiences over the past few weeks. From sleeping under the stars to taking to the waters, we want to help you fuel and fulfill your sense of adventure.

We are back once again with our good friends at Rockshore. This time, we are giving one of you guys (and up to four of your housemates) the chance to get your hands on a private island takeover at Collanmore Island Lodge in Clew Bay.

Collanmore Island Lodge, just a short boat ride from Westport, is set in the surrounds of Clew Bay and boasts miles of a turquoise-blue coastline. You and your housemates will be transported by powerboat to the Collanmore Island Lodge where you’ll be handed the keys to the entire island for two days. And lads, the lodge has its very own hot tub and remote beach. Doesn't that sound like absolute heaven?

The lucky winners will be able to book their coastal staycation at a time that suits them, as soon as restrictions are lifted.

To be in with a chance of winning this epic adventure on the Aran Islands, simply enter your details in the form here.

To see full competition T&Cs, head here.

To kick start our favourite season and celebrate summer’s first long weekend, Rockshore is giving away a Bank of Holidays over the next 4 weeks, with 13 epic coastal adventures up from grabs with 13 winners.

Prize can only be availed of and redeemed after Covid-19 restrictions are lifted.

You must be over the age of 18 to enter. Please do not forward this content to anyone under the legal drinking age.

Please drink responsibly.