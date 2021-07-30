COVID 19 vaccines now available to everyone aged 16+: Here's what you need to know

By Brian Dillon

July 30, 2021 at 6:30pm

Sponsored

Share:
COVID 19 vaccines now available to everyone aged 16+: Here's what you need to know

The vaccine rollout is well underway in Ireland. Over 85% of the adult population has received their first dose of vaccine and 70% of the adult population is fully vaccinated. Now, registration for the vaccine is open for anyone aged 16+ living in Ireland and there some walk in clinics open this weekend for anyone who hasn’t had a COVID-19 vaccine yet.

The vaccines are making a real difference and the more people who get it, the better it will be #ForUsAll.

With that, it's important that the information you read, listen to and take in about the vaccine rollout is accurate.

How to register

Registration is simple. First, you head to hse.ie. You need your PPS number, an Eircode, a mobile phone number and an email address. You can also register by calling the HSELive team on 1850 700 700.

What if I have questions about the vaccine?

If you have questions about your COVID-19 vaccine, you can find answers that you can trust at hse.ie.

Which vaccine will I get if I register online?

mRNA vaccines (Pfizer and Moderna) are recommended for people under the age of 50. All COVID-19 vaccines are free, safe and will protect you from any severe illness from COVID-19.

What if I have already registered with a pharmacy?

If you have already registered with your local pharmacy, you should still register for your vaccine at hse.ie. When it is your turn to receive the vaccine, you will have the option to get your vaccine at a local pharmacy or at a HSE vaccination centre. A recommended mRNA vaccine may be available to you sooner.

Walk-in clinics

Some walk in clinics are open this August bank holiday weekend. You can go if you’re registered or not and the clinic doesn’t have to be close to where you live but be sure to check opening times and locations before you go. Remember to check what you need to bring too. Locations and details are on hse.ie. Walk in clinics will be offering the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.

Vaccines and pregnancy

COVID-19 are recommended for everyone who is pregnant, given between 14 and 36 weeks. Go to hse.ie to read more.

In the meantime

COVID-19 is still spreading so remember to keep up the things that keep us all safe.

- wash your hands
- keep your distance & avoid crowded places
- cover coughs or sneezes
- wear a face covering
- meet up with people outdoors if possible and indoors, let fresh air into your home by opening windows and doors as much as possible

When you want to learn more about the COVID 19 vaccines, it is important to use trustworthy, relevant sources. Make sure to head to hse.ie to find all of the accurate and correct information.

From the HSE.

Sponsored By
COVID-19 vaccines are already working, bringing hope to our communities. People aged 18-69 can now register for a COVID-19 vaccine on hse.ie.  All COVID-19 vaccines are free, safe and will protect you from severe illness from COVID-19. If you have questions about your COVID-19 vaccine visit hse.ie for answers you can trust. The more people that are vaccinated, the better it will be #ForUsAll
Visit our website
Share:

Latest articles

How to win an All-Weather Carlsberg Kit so you can socialise whatever the weather

This Bacon and Cheese Burger will be the show stopper at your next BBQ

Swimming ban announced for popular Blackrock swim spot

We're hosting another exclusive event for anyone thinking about becoming a homeowner

You may also love

How to win an All-Weather Carlsberg Kit so you can socialise whatever the weather

This Bacon and Cheese Burger will be the show stopper at your next BBQ

We're hosting another exclusive event for anyone thinking about becoming a homeowner

This HBO drama series is your must-watch for the weekend

Latest podcast

Join the Lovin Dublin Newsletter

* indicates required

Interests

Marketing Permissions

Please select all the ways you would like to hear from Lovin Media Group:

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. For information about our privacy practices, please visit our website.

We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By clicking below to subscribe, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing. Learn more about Mailchimp's privacy practices here.