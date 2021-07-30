COVID 19 vaccines now available to everyone aged 16+: Here's what you need to know

The vaccine rollout is well underway in Ireland. Over 85% of the adult population has received their first dose of vaccine and 70% of the adult population is fully vaccinated. Now, registration for the vaccine is open for anyone aged 16+ living in Ireland and there some walk in clinics open this weekend for anyone who hasn’t had a COVID-19 vaccine yet.

The vaccines are making a real difference and the more people who get it, the better it will be #ForUsAll.

With that, it's important that the information you read, listen to and take in about the vaccine rollout is accurate.

How to register

Registration is simple. First, you head to hse.ie. You need your PPS number, an Eircode, a mobile phone number and an email address. You can also register by calling the HSELive team on 1850 700 700.

What if I have questions about the vaccine?

If you have questions about your COVID-19 vaccine, you can find answers that you can trust at hse.ie.

Which vaccine will I get if I register online?

mRNA vaccines (Pfizer and Moderna) are recommended for people under the age of 50. All COVID-19 vaccines are free, safe and will protect you from any severe illness from COVID-19.

What if I have already registered with a pharmacy?

If you have already registered with your local pharmacy, you should still register for your vaccine at hse.ie. When it is your turn to receive the vaccine, you will have the option to get your vaccine at a local pharmacy or at a HSE vaccination centre. A recommended mRNA vaccine may be available to you sooner.

Walk-in clinics

Some walk in clinics are open this August bank holiday weekend. You can go if you’re registered or not and the clinic doesn’t have to be close to where you live but be sure to check opening times and locations before you go. Remember to check what you need to bring too. Locations and details are on hse.ie. Walk in clinics will be offering the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.

Vaccines and pregnancy

COVID-19 are recommended for everyone who is pregnant, given between 14 and 36 weeks. Go to hse.ie to read more.

In the meantime

COVID-19 is still spreading so remember to keep up the things that keep us all safe.

- wash your hands

- keep your distance & avoid crowded places

- cover coughs or sneezes

- wear a face covering

- meet up with people outdoors if possible and indoors, let fresh air into your home by opening windows and doors as much as possible

When you want to learn more about the COVID 19 vaccines, it is important to use trustworthy, relevant sources. Make sure to head to hse.ie to find all of the accurate and correct information.

