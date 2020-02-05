Four Dublin hotels offering FAB Valentine's Day deals

Eh, these are some GORGEOUS Valentine's Day deals for a staycation with your fave. Whether you're feeling all-loved up with your other half or you're swapping Valentine's Day for GALentine's Day, this would be a stunning way to do it.

Here are four hotels in the city that are offering some pretty fab Valentine's experiences this year, ideal for a staycation.

Love, Love Me Do at The Mayson

If you're heading along with your partner, it's super romantic. If you're heading along with your pal, it's still one of the most stunning Valentine's Day deals you'll come across.

This package starts from €279 for a Small Double room and is available to book on Friday, February 14 and Saturday, February 15.

It includes an overnight stay for two, a three-course dinner in Ryleigh’s Rooftop Restaurant and a glass of bubbly per person.

Having just recently opened in December 2019, this spot is home to some pretty cool features such as Power Gym, The Bottle Boy Pub, The Green Dolphin Barber, The Mayson Bar, DIME Coffee, Ryleigh’s Rooftop Restaurant and The Timberyard event space. Oh, and there are 94 bedrooms and suites.

You can book here or email [email protected]

Romantic Getaway at The Dean

Starting at €290, this package includes a romantic stay in one of their Superior Rooms with some fabulous add-ons available.

For just €35 extra, you can show up to a bottle of prosecco and some strawberries. Or for €20 extra per person, you can enjoy breakfast in Sophie's Rooftop Restaurant. I don't think it gets more romantic than that.

If you go for this package, you'll be treated to complimentary Baileys strawberries and cream chocolates in your room. This package is available on Saturday, February 15 and you can book it here.

As far as Valentine's Day deals go, this one is pretty gorgeous.

Valentine's Special at The Devlin

This has to be one of the most unique Valentine's Day deals on offer.

Packed full of eye-popping art, delicious food, creative drinks, a stay in one of The Devlin Hotel's Double or Superior rooms is a wonderful way to spend Valentine's Day with someone you love.

Their cocktail bar is staffed by some seriously talented bartenders and there is also a boutique cinema, an ultra-fab rooftop restaurant and terrace and a great coffee spot.

Their Valentine's package starts at €260 and is available from Thursday, February 13 until Saturday, February 15. You can book it here.

Check Into The Clarence

The Valentine's package available at this hotel in the heart of Temple Bar includes a stunning three-course meal at Roberta's (unreal pizza!), as well as complimentary prosecco.

Starting at €149, this deal is available from Thursday, February 13 until Saturday, February 15, while the dinner and drink at Roberta's is an extra €49.50 per person.

You can book it here.