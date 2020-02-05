Still haven't decided where to head for Valentine's Day dinner in Dublin? Fear not, my friend. Because you and bae will fall in love with the fab dining experiences available at these gorgeous spots.

Since we're feeling all loved up, we thought we would showcase eight lovely places to head for dinner with your other half this Valentine's Day.

Madly In Love at MacKenzie's

This three-course set menu looks divine.

For €99 per couple, this special offer includes a delicious Cote de Boeuf to share with a complimentary glass of bubbly. Ooh la la!

This place serves up some American-style classics (think class pizza, cheeseburgers and steak).

Since it opened at Dublin’s Silicon Docks in November 2019, it has proven to be a super relaxed yet classy dining experience, and an unreal spot to head for Valentine's Day dinner in Dublin.

You can book here or email [email protected]

Tell Them You Love Them at Tomahawk

Set in the heart of Temple Bar, Tomahawk makes for a pure beautiful Valentine's steak dinner.

For €130 per couple, you can tuck into their ultimate sharing three-course menu with two cocktails.

The steaks here absolutely steal the show. The restaurant actually spends months sourcing the perfect steaks so you know you're in for a treat.

The specially created Valentine's menu is available to all of your lovebirds on Friday, February 14 and Saturday, February 15 and you can book it here.

Plus, it also makes for a delicious PALentines with your best mate.

Get Spicy at Doolally

This spot has proven to be a seriously stylish Indian dining experience and a fantastic choice for Valentine's Day dinner in Dublin.

On Friday, February 14 and Saturday, February 15, you can enjoy their fairly extensive à la carte menu with a complimentary glass of prosecco.

Amazing food, stunning drinks, a warm welcome and a slick interior. I think that ticks all of the boxes in terms of romantic dining.

Bookings can be made here or by emailing [email protected]

Love Is All Around (The Grayson, Isabelle's, Sophie's, Ryleigh's and Angelina's)

€49.50 for a delicious three-course meal, a complimentary glass of prosecco and a complimentary sweet treat courtesy of Bailey's Chocolates? I'm so in.

You'll get just that at The Grayson on Stephen’s Green, Isabelle’s on South Anne Street, Sophie’s on Harcourt Street, Ryleigh’s on North Wall Quay and Angelina’s on Percy Place.

All of these spots are known for serving up classy cocktails and delectable dishes. Dinner at any one of them is sure to have bae SWOONING over their Valentine's Day dinner in Dublin.

Bookings can be made by contacting [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]